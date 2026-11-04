Canva Cuts 1271 Roles To Return To Startup Roots Amid AI Shift

Canva announces layoffs of 1271 employees, representing 22% of its workforce, to streamline operations and refocus on core team values.

Design software giant Canva will eliminate more than one thousand jobs in a strategic move to return to its 'small start-up roots'. The layoffs come as artificial intelligence continues to reshape the global workforce and industry standards. Co-founder and chief executive Melanie Perkins announced the changes in a letter to staff on Wednesday.

Scale of The Corporate Restructuring Plan

Canva will cut 1271 people, a figure that accounts for 22 per cent of its total workforce. The company stated that the restructuring is necessary to ensure long-term viability. Some employees facing these changes will also be asked to relocate to centralised hubs within the organization.

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Perkins described this period as the hardest moment in the thirteen-year history of the design platform. She explained that after exploring various alternatives, small changes were insufficient for the company's future needs. The goal is to refound Canva with empowered teams that can make faster decisions.

Financial Compensation And Support Packages

Departing staff members will receive a substantial financial safety net to support their transition. They are entitled to at least six months' salary upon leaving the company. This package is designed to provide stability during the difficult period of job loss.

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The severance package also includes 12 months of healthcare coverage where Canva currently provides it. Employees have the option to keep their work MacBooks, allowing them to maintain their professional tools. Additionally, staff can apply for $14,500 grants to start their own entrepreneurial ventures.

Strategic Vision And Future Outlook

Perkins emphasized that the reorganization is essential for setting the company up for the next decade. The new structure aims to focus on what matters most for the community of users. Teams will be smaller and granted more freedom to take ownership of their projects.

Design software and artificial intelligence are rapidly evolving fields. Canva believes that returning to its roots will help it adapt to these changes effectively. The company hopes to foster a culture of agility and focused innovation.

Impact On Employees And Industry Trends

The reduction in workforce size reflects broader trends in the tech sector. Many companies are reevaluating their structures to compete in an AI-driven market. Canva's move signals a significant shift in how design platforms operate.

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Employees affected by these changes will need to navigate a complex transition. The combination of salary, healthcare, and startup grants provides some support. However, the loss of over a thousand jobs remains a significant event for the organization and its staff.