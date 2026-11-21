Insiders reveal Canva conducted quiet terminations before announcing 1271 job cuts in November 2026, contradicting claims of a sudden restructuring due to AI fears.

Canva employees faced a wave of quiet dismissals in the months preceding the graphic design company's official announcement of widespread workforce reduction s. While Co-founder and Chief Executive Melanie Perkins publicly described the November 4 decision to cut 22 percent of the workforce as the hardest moment in the firm's 13-year history, internal sources indicate that the actual number of separated staff was significantly higher than the 1,271 roles disclosed to the public.

Pre-Announcement Staff Reductions Emerged

Internal communications and third-party platforms reveal that terminations spiked in the two months leading up to the November official notification. The company intranet portal, Canvaworld, became a focal point for monitoring staff departures, with current employees comparing the farewell section to a purge list. An anonymous Glassdoor review dated October 22 highlighted an increasing rate of account deactivations and noted that the drop-off in staff was distinct from normal business movements, as these roles were not being replaced.

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Corporate Strategy and AI Disruption Context

The restructuring at the $44 billion valuation company coincided with a slowdown in growth rates, primarily driven by market anxieties regarding artificial intelligence disruption. Despite the negative financial and operational headwinds, Perkins received widespread praise for managing the public announcement as a masterclass in corporate communications. Her approach included unusually generous exit packages, such as six months' pay and the retention of company-provided MacBooks, which distinguished the event from typical tech industry layoffs.

Contradictory Internal Communications

Internal messaging prior to the cuts stood in stark contrast to the grim reality faced by many employees. Earlier in the year, Perkins circulated a celebratory certificate via the company-wide Slack channel, congratulating staff on passing an unclear exam with sparkling enthusiasm. Sources describe this optimistic messaging as having aged poorly, particularly as the company simultaneously engaged in a more rigorous and less visible performance management process that many viewed as a smokescreen for termination.

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Performance Management and Cultural Critique

Allegations suggest that Canva utilized performance reviews to facilitate the quiet exit of employees prior to the public announcement. A job advertisement from February for a Performance Development Specialist sought a candidate with deep expertise in performance management, a role insiders described as a backfill position that signaled the company's strategic shift. Company spokespeople have stated that performance management was separate from the restructure and that there were no targets or quotas for performance-related exits.

Employee Sentiment and Future Implications

Cultural friction has intensified among remaining staff, with many expressing frustration over the company's persistent emphasis on toxic positivity and family-like rhetoric. Current employees have publicly rejected the notion that the organization operates as a family, describing themselves instead as teams of experts treated with infantilization by leadership. The full scope of the workforce reduction remains uncertain, as the true total of separated employees this year likely exceeds the figures officially recognized by the executive team.