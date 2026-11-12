Capcom Dominates Golden Joystick Awards 2026 with Seven Wins Including Studio of the Year

Capcopt secured seven awards at the 44th Golden Joystick Awards 2026, led by Resident Evil Requiem winning four categories. Meccha Chameleon also took multiple honors, while GTA VI was excluded from the Most Wanted award.

The annual awards season for the video game industry has officially commenced, bringing with it the highly anticipated Golden Joystick Awards 2026. As the forty-fourth iteration of this prestigious event, the Golden Joystick Awards continue to distinguish itself by allowing the general public to determine the winners, offering a democratic counterpoint to industry insider accolades.

This year's ceremony highlighted a fiercely competitive landscape, with no single title emerging as the overwhelming favorite for the Ultimate Game of the Year category, a stark contrast to previous years where dominance was more pronounced. Despite the lack of a clear frontrunner for the top honor, Capcom emerged as the undisputed champion of the night, securing seven awards in total.

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The company's latest survival horror masterpiece, Resident Evil Requiem, claimed no fewer than four distinct categories, demonstrating both critical acclaim and massive public support. Beyond the Ultimate Game of the Year title, which ultimately eluded Capcom's latest entry, the studio also secured accolades for Console Game of the Year, Best Game Trailer, and the prestigious Studio of the Year award, cementing its status as a powerhouse in the modern gaming landscape.