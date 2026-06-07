Capcom's Quality-First Strategy: How Making Better Games Drives Success

An analysis of Capcom's current market dominance, attributed to its commitment to high-quality releases, innovative remakes, and new IP experimentation, contrasting with industry trends.

Capcom 's recent showcase has reinforced the perception that the company is on an impressive upward trajectory. They opened the event with a strong title and, by the end, many viewers felt it was the most exciting presentation.

While the show wasn't lacking in interesting games, widespread leaks meant there were few genuine surprises, and the segments for each title were often too brief to provide a deep sense of gameplay. One notable leak was a remake of Resident Evil Code: Veronica. Even when its trailer appeared, many didn't recognize it until the name Claire Redfield was mentioned.

The remake poses challenges because the original incorporated elements from other series entries, but confidence is high that Capcom will handle it well. The company is currently excelling, particularly with the Resident Evil franchise. It's important to remember that corporations primarily seek profit, but there's a stark contrast between Capcom's approach and that of many others. Their strategy is straightforward: produce high-quality games, meet player expectations, and experiment with new intellectual properties.

They haven't resorted to large-scale layoffs. This approach is succeeding beyond expectations, yet surprisingly few competitors are emulating it. Some have tried remakes, inspired by Capcom's successes with Resident Evil, but attempts like the Dead Space remake didn't achieve comparable results because the original wasn't as beloved and expectations were unrealistic. When those projects faltered, interest evaporated, and the companies didn't pivot to quality or new IP; instead, they proceeded with layoffs.

Japanese publishers, in general, seem to be handling the current console generation differently from their American counterparts, but Capcom stands out with its explicit focus on quality. They're not flawless-Monster Hunter Wilds has encountered issues, and not every release resonates with everyone.

However, Capcom has embraced a fundamental truth: better games generate more revenue. While this seems obvious, it's not a priority for many firms, especially some American publishers. Activision, for instance, often blames external factors when releases underperform, offering complex excuses about demographics and microtransactions instead of simply committing to quality. Nintendo remains a strong competitor thanks to its consistent output of good games, which has sustained it through various market shifts.

The key difference is that Capcom is more willing to explore new IP and accept failures; only two of its recent new ventures became hits, yet the company persists. Nintendo, conversely, has been cautious, with Splatoon as its major new IP in recent generations.

Additionally, Capcom revives older franchises without excessive fanfare, unlike Nintendo, Sega, or Bandai Namco, who often treat legacy returns as major events. This isn't about uncritical praise; Capcom could still make missteps, particularly regarding AI. But the core message remains: making good games is the most reliable path to commercial success, and Capcom is proving that this sensible strategy yields outstanding results





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