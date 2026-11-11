Capitola Beach Closed After Nine Children Test Positive for E. coli O157

Capitola Beach in Santa Cruz County is closed after nine children who visited tested positive for E. coli O157, with two hospitalized and one developing HUS.

Capitola Beach in Santa Cruz County, California, has been shut down after nine children who visited the beach in recent days tested positive for E. coli O157. The Public Health Department of Santa Cruz County is investigating the outbreak, and officials are working to determine how the children were exposed.

Dr Lisa Hernandez, an officer with the Santa Cruz County Public Health Department, told SFGate that all of the infected children were 12 or younger. Two of them were hospitalized, and one of the hospitalized children developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, commonly called HUS.

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How the E. coli O157 Strain Causes Serious Illness

The E. coli O157 strain can produce Shiga toxins, which can cause serious gastrointestinal infection, according to the National Institutes of Health. These toxins can enter the bloodstream and damage blood vessels in the kidneys.

That kidney damage can lead to HUS, a potentially lifelong condition that can result in kidney failure if it is left untreated. Health officials stress that the risk is greatest for young children.

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A press release from the City of Capitola warned that E. coli O157 can cause severe gastrointestinal illness. Symptoms can include diarrhea that may be bloody, abdominal cramps and vomiting, and some infections can lead to serious complications.

The bacteria are commonly transmitted through contaminated food and water. Typical sources include undercooked meat, raw milk, unpasteurized juice and leafy greens.

Water Testing Results and Beach Closure Details

Water samples taken from two different spots on Capitola Beach on Monday showed severe levels of fecal contamination at 500 MPN/100mL. The figures were provided by Santa Cruz County Environmental Health.

Dr Lisa Hernandez described the closure as complete. She advised that no one should step onto the sand and that access to the water is not permitted while the beach remains closed.

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The City of Capitola said the beach will stay closed while officials conduct an investigation and the water quality improves. No reopening date has been announced in the available reports.

Brookshire Farms Outbreak Involved the Same Strain

In late October, the same strain of E. coli infected five people who visited Brookshire Farms in San Luis Obispo, California. One of the five people died from the illness.

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department confirmed the death to The San Luis Obispo Tribune on Tuesday. Three others in that outbreak are children who developed HUS, according to The Tribune.

For families planning beach visits in Santa Cruz County, the closure means Capitola Beach is off limits until investigators finish their work and water quality meets safe levels. Parents of young children who visited the beach in recent days are being urged to watch for bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramps, vomiting and reduced urination, and to seek medical care promptly.