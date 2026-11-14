Captain Leonard Stewart Heroic Evacuation of American Heritage Capsized in New Orleans

American Heritage captain Leonard Stewart stayed aboard until passengers were safe after collision with Atlantic Asphalt in Mississippi River. Eight remain hospitalized.

Leonard Stewart, captain of the American Heritage cruise ship, remained on the bridge during a catastrophic collision in the Mississippi River on Friday to ensure the safety of everyone aboard. The incident occurred around 12:30 pm when the 520-foot Atlantic Asphalt tanker struck the docked vessel in New Orleans, Louisiana. Despite sustaining injuries, Stewart refused to leave the ship until he confirmed the whereabouts of all 191 passengers and crew members.

Captain Stewart Refuses Medical Attention

Stewart was the final person to evacuate the American Heritage, initially declining medical assistance while approximately 100 individuals ended up in the water. New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno stated on Saturday that he stayed on board until he verified the location of all passengers and crew. American Cruise Lines confirmed via social media that Stewart remained on the bridge as the vessel capsized, calling for aid and keeping the ship alongside the dock for as long as possible.

Also read American Heritage Riverboat Sinks in Mississippi After Tanker Collision in New Orleans

Casualty Figures and Hospital Status

Officials reported on Friday that 32 people were taken to hospitals following the disaster. By Saturday, that number had decreased to eight individuals still receiving medical treatment, with two patients listed in serious condition. Mayor Moreno described the survival of all 191 individuals as a miracle on the Mississippi, noting that divine intervention may have played a part in the outcome.

Emergency Response and Rescue Operations

New Orleans Harbor Police Chief Melanie Montroll reported that emergency services removed 87 people from the boat while it was still afloat. It took an additional 30 to 45 minutes to ensure the remaining individuals were safely extracted from the river. Brian Clesi, captain of the Creole Queen paddle-wheeler, assisted by motoring a small rescue boat approximately a quarter-mile to help recover passengers, rescuing about nine people himself.

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Investigation Into Atlantic Asphalt Collision

The National Transportation Safety Board has deployed investigators to New Orleans to examine the causes of the accident. Authorities are currently looking into a possible steering issue involving the Atlantic Asphalt tanker. Coast Guard Captain Melanie Burnham stated on Saturday that there is no indication the incident is terrorism-related in any way. The investigation will continue for one week in New Orleans.

Environmental Cleanup and Future Proceedings

The American Heritage holds roughly 16,000 gallons of fuel, and authorities are developing a plan to remove the vessel safely from the river. This removal process is estimated to take several weeks. More than 50 passengers have been relocated to the Hilton Riverside hotel downtown. Life vests likely saved numerous lives as passengers swam in 66-degree water to reach the dock or other rescue points.