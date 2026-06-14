Captain Mark Phillips' Chequered Past: A Royal Scandal Revisited

Captain Mark Phillips, the ex-husband of Princess Anne, has been embroiled in a number of high-profile scandals throughout his life. One of the most infamous of these is his love child with art teacher Heather Tonkin, which caused a royal scandal in the 1990s. The scandal led to a number of embarrassing revelations about Captain Phillips' personal life and his treatment of Ms Tonkin. Despite the scandal, Captain Phillips has gone on to lead a relatively quiet life, but recent news of his relationship with Florence Standaert has sparked renewed interest in his past and the scandal that surrounded it.

As far as royals with a roving eye go, Princess Anne 's ex-husband Captain Mark Phillips was among the most notorious. Soon after the Olympic gold medallist married the late Queen's only daughter Anne, their relationship was plagued by infidelity on both sides, including Capt Phillips's semi-public affairs that deeply concerned Palace aides and courtiers.

While Captain Phillips was still married to Anne - who has since found love with Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence - he allegedly had a relationship with society call girl Pamela Bordes, a Canadian public relations executive and with an anchorwoman from a British television show. The royal marriage broke down irretrievably after it emerged Capt Phillips, now 77, had fathered a love child with an art teacher from New Zealand in 1991.

For years, the father of Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips seemed unlikely to ever settle down - that is, until he met Florence Standaert. The Belgian equestrian, who is nearly 30 years Capt Phillips's junior - and closer to his daughter Zara's age - beamed as she accompanied him to Peter's wedding in the Cotswolds last weekend.

While neither Florence nor Capt Phillips has officially confirmed their relationship, her presence at the All Saints Church in Kemble will undoubtedly be a big step forward; the high-profile nuptials were attended by every senior royal - barring estranged Prince Harry. Soon after the Olympic gold medallist married the late Queen's only daughter Anne, their relationship was saddled by infidelity on both sides For years, the father of Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips seemed unlikely to ever settle down - that is, until, he met Florence Standaert Florence's long-term boyfriend, Thomas Ryckewaert, ran the Waregem horse trials in Belgium until his death in 2019.

A year later, Mark designed a cross-country course at Waregem, run by Florence. They weren't linked together until 2022 when Capt Phillips and Florence, now 42, were pictured at the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials together, where Mark's equestrian daughter Zara was competing.

'She's his new girlfriend,' a source at the event in Lincolnshire told The Daily Mail, with the pair apparently 'inseparable' at the occasion. Four years on, it appears they are still going strong after Florence accompanied the former Scots Guard officer to the royal wedding in Gloucestershire. It is a far cry from Capt Phillips' more colourful past, including a one-night stand that caused a royal scandal.

Phillips first crossed paths with art teacher Heather Tonkin in 1983 when she attended a riding clinic he held in New Zealand. The following year, they had a one-night stand in an Auckland hotel room while Phillips was still married to the Princess Royal. Ms Tonkin has previously said she was 'infatuated' with the princess's equestrian former husband, and her diary entry for that night was filled with kisses formed into the shape of a horseshoe.

The following month, she discovered she was pregnant, but when she rang the captain at his marital home, Gatcombe Park, he reportedly urged her to get an abortion, she claimed. She decided to have the baby alone, and Felicity was born in August 1985. Later, however, Ms Tonkin decided to seek financial support for her daughter, and Captain Phillips secretly paid her £6,000-a-year maintenance for the next five years, which he wrote off as an 'equestrian consultancy'.

However, when payments became erratic, and the Captain apparently refused to be named on his daughter's birth certificate, Ms Tonkin engaged lawyers and, in 1991, finally spoke in public. The result was a furore. Phillips and Anne had separated by then, but courtiers grew increasingly alarmed at the damaging effect the scandal might have on a monarchy already reeling from stories of marital discord between Charles, then the Prince of Wales, and Princess Diana.

Defending her decision to make the matter public and threaten Phillips with court action, Ms Tonkin said in an interview in 1991: 'I am doing what I am doing for my child. I hope and pray Mark will do the right thing and make a proper and legally binding settlement for her.

'I wish I could wake up one morning in the knowledge that the record had been put straight and I don't have to worry any more. ' Ms Tonkin, who was 32 when she fell for Captain Phillips, said: 'Nothing can compensate for the tears I have cried while trying to plan for future, when at any moment I could find myself penniless.

' It was all the more embarrassing for the Royal Family when it emerged that one of the Captain's aides had tried to force Heather's silence about her one-night stand and the birth of Felicity. Ms Tonkin, after taking advice from her lawyers, had taped five phone calls with Phillips's business agent, during which he dismissed her concerns and threatened to sue her if she tried to put his name on the birth certificate.

The scandal eventually died down after Captain Phillips paid out a substantial sum to Ms Tonkin and acknowledged his daughter, Felicity. However, the scandal left a lasting impact on the Royal Family, and it remains one of the most infamous love child scandals in history.

The recent news of Captain Phillips' relationship with Florence Standaert has sparked renewed interest in the scandal and its aftermath, and it remains to be seen how the new relationship will be received by the Royal Family and the public





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Captain Mark Phillips Princess Anne Royal Family Love Child Scandal Heather Tonkin Florence Standaert

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