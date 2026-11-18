Captain Nathanael Rennie denies raping a female officer cadet at Sandhurst. The court heard the victim attempted suicide and suffered severe trauma following the incident.

A female British Army officer attempted suicide after being raped by Captain Nathanael Rennie while she slept at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, a court martial was told.

The trial at Bulford Military Court in Wiltshire heard that the victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, tried to take her own life but was rescued by her best friend during a run.

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Captain Rennie denies the charge of rape, claiming the encounter was consensual. However, prosecutors state that he entered her room in the early hours and assaulted her while she was unconscious.

The Incident Details

Commodore Matthew Rees, the prosecuting officer, described the events of that morning. The female officer had attended an event where she drank alcohol and had an argument with another cadet before returning to her room.

She went to sleep naked and did not lock her door. Captain Rennie allegedly entered the bedroom while she was facing the wall and initiated sexual contact.

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The prosecutor noted that the two officers knew each other only on a professional basis and were not close. The victim woke up during the act but could not see who was assaulting her initially.

She froze in shock for approximately fifteen minutes as Captain Rennie whispered to her. When she regained some composure, she ordered him to leave the room.

Captain Rennie allegedly replied, 'Can I at least finish?' before leaving. The victim later described feeling violated and dirty.

Stakeholder Positions

Captain Nathanael Rennie, who serves with the 104 Theatre Sustainment Brigade, maintains that the female officer was awake and consented to the sexual activity.

He argues that she was not asleep during the encounter. This claim directly contradicts the victim's testimony and the timeline provided by military prosecutors.

Messages exchanged on Facebook Messenger thirty minutes after the incident were presented as evidence. The victim wrote, 'You have a girlfriend. Why did I wake up and you were fucking me?'

She denied his suggestion that she was awake, stating she does not sleep talk. Captain Rennie apologized, claiming there was no malice.

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The victim responded by saying she wanted to erase her memory of the event. This exchange highlights the conflicting narratives presented at Bulford Military Court.

Real-World Impact

The psychological toll on the victim was severe. She consulted a medical officer shortly after the incident but chose not to report the crime due to fears about her Army career.

After graduating from Sandhurst, she transferred to a different base. However, she suffered a panic attack upon learning that Captain Nathanael Rennie was being posted to the same location.

The situation escalated during a military event where she confronted him in private. She told him, 'You are the one who raped me in Sandhurst,' leading to a fifteen-minute argument.

A senior officer overheard the confrontation and reported it to the service police. This led to Captain Rennie being arrested and interviewed under caution.

A video of her police interview showed her crying and expressing deep distress. She admitted to feeling stupid for freezing and not reporting the crime immediately.

The case underscores the severe mental health consequences of sexual assault within military training environments like the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.