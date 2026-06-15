The captain of a shadow Russian ship carrying oil captured by commandos is to appear in a British court. Ajay Pant, 38, will appear at Southampton Magistrates Court tomorrow charged with contravening sanctions.

The captain of a shadow Russia n ship carrying oil captured by commandos is to appear in a British court. Ajay Pant, 38, will appear at Southampton Magistrates Court tomorrow charged with contravening sanctions.

The Indian national and captain of the Smyrtos, has also been charged with directly or indirectly supplying or delivering by ship prohibited oil or oil products from the Royal Marine commandos and NCA officers seized the tanker in the Channel early on Sunday in the first UK-led operation to capture a sanctioned vessel. The Smyrtos vessel is anchored off Weymouth, in Dorset where it is being monitored.

Russia's 'shadow fleet' carries 75% of the country's sanctioned oil, according to the MoD, and operates under obscure ownership as a way of getting around international sanctions. The Smyrtos will be provisionally moved to an anchorage off the south coast of England and be monitored for any environmental or safety concerns.

British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: 'One of the instructions the prime minister gave early on was that he wanted us to be on the front foot, taking that decisive action in order to keep the country safe and deal with the threat posed by Russia.

'We've been able to successfully do that. I want to pay tribute to all the Navy officers involved in that; it is no small achievement, but it is also a significant blow to the Russians.

' The British government has been cracking down on Russia's shadow fleet, which is believed to be responsible for transporting 75% of the country's sanctioned oil. In another operation on June 1, the country intercepted a sanctioned oil tanker suspected of being part of the shadow fleet with UK support. The operation was a significant success for the British government, and it is believed to be a major blow to Russia's ability to transport oil under international sanctions.

The Smyrtos vessel will be provisionally moved to an anchorage off the south coast of England and be monitored for any environmental or safety concerns. The British government has been working closely with international partners to crack down on Russia's shadow fleet, and this operation is a significant step in that effort. The operation was carried out by the Royal Marine commandos and NCA officers, who seized the tanker in the Channel early on Sunday.

The Smyrtos vessel is anchored off Weymouth, in Dorset, where it is being monitored. The British government has been working to crack down on Russia's shadow fleet, which is believed to be responsible for transporting 75% of the country's sanctioned oil. The operation was a significant success for the British government, and it is believed to be a major blow to Russia's ability to transport oil under international sanctions





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