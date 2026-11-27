The Captain Tom Foundation files for striking off after years of controversy involving Hannah Ingram-Moore's misconduct, including an unauthorized spa build and mismanaged funds.

The Captain Tom Foundation has officially filed a request with Companies House to be struck off the register, marking the end of the organization following years of intense public scrutiny and legal challenges. The dissolution process began on a Friday afternoon, concluding the chapter for the entity that was renamed The 1189808 Foundation in 2025.

Financial Status and Asset Distribution

The foundation currently retains £105,000 in its general funds alongside £107,000 in total assets, while owing only £2,000 to creditors according to its latest accounts. Prior to the full legal closure of the foundation, it is understood that the remaining monetary reserves will likely be transferred to another registered charity to ensure the funds continue to support charitable causes.

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The Unauthorized Spa Construction Incident

The drive to dissolve the charity stems from severe governance failures, most notably a controversy involving an unauthorized spa complex built at the £1.2million home of Hannah Ingram-Moore and her husband, Colin Ingram-Moore, in Bedfordshire. The couple initially applied for planning permission to establish a charity office but instead constructed a 50ft by 20ft leisure facility featuring a pool, showers, and changing rooms.

Retrospective applications for the larger building were refused by local planners, leading to public backlash that caused the charity to cease accepting donations. The lavish structure was eventually bulldozed on February 7, 2024, after the family failed in their bid to appeal the demolition order, effectively destroying the physical manifestation of the mismanagement.

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Charity Commission Sanctions and Governance Failures

In June 2024, the Charity Commission ruled that Hannah Ingram-Moore and Colin Ingram-Moore were banned from serving as charity trustees or senior managers for ten and eight years respectively. A 30-page report detailed serious and repeated misconduct, noting that the couple blurred the lines between private interests and charitable duties.

The commission found that a book advance of £1.47million was directed to the couple's private company, Club Nook, rather than the charity. Only £17,862 from a second book deal was provided to the foundation, prompting Charity Commission chief executive David Holdsworth to cite repeated failures of governance and integrity during the inquiry.

Legacy of the WWII Veteran and Final Closure

The foundation was originally launched in June 2020 after Captain Sir Tom Moore, a Second World War veteran knighted by the late Queen, raised £38.9million by walking 100 laps around his garden during the pandemic. The 100-year-old captain passed away in February 2021 after testing positive for Covid-19, leaving behind a significant charitable legacy that is now being formally concluded by the authorities.