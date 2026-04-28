Car Bomb Explodes Outside Belfast Police Station, New IRA Suspected

A car bomb detonated near a police station in Dunmurry, Belfast, on Saturday night. The New IRA is suspected of carrying out the attack, which involved a hijacked vehicle and resulted in the evacuation of residents. Authorities are investigating and have condemned the act of violence.

A car bomb detonated outside a police station in Dunmurry, Belfast , on Saturday night, prompting a major investigation and widespread condemnation. The attack, believed to be the work of the New IRA, involved a hijacked delivery vehicle containing a 'gas cylinder-type device'.

Body-worn camera footage released by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) captured the moment of the explosion, showing a powerful blast rocking the street as an officer approached the station. The incident occurred around 10:50 PM, and resulted in the evacuation of residents, including two infants, due to the widespread debris. The delivery driver was forced to transport the bomb under duress, highlighting the coercive tactics employed by the perpetrators.

This attack follows a similar, albeit unsuccessful, bombing attempt outside a police station in Lurgan weeks prior, for which the New IRA also claimed responsibility. Authorities are drawing strong parallels between the two incidents, with Deputy Chief Constable Bobby Singleton stating that the 'early working hypothesis' points to the New IRA's involvement. While investigators are maintaining an open mind, the similarities in methodology and claimed responsibility suggest a deliberate campaign of violence.

Police Chief Jon Boutcher described the bombing as a 'deliberate, reckless and stupid attack', praising the officers who bravely evacuated nearby families. He emphasized the 'murderous intent and capability' that remains within paramilitary groups and urged the public to come forward with any information that could lead to the arrest of those responsible. Political leaders across Northern Ireland have united in their condemnation of the attack.

First Minister Michelle O'Neill expressed concern for the safety of the community and acknowledged the 'extremely terrifying ordeal' endured by the hijacked delivery driver. Deputy First Minister Emma Little Pengelly affirmed a firm stance against the violence, stating the need for a 'clear and unequivocal condemnation'. The incident has reignited discussions about the ongoing threat posed by dissident republican groups, who oppose the 1998 Good Friday Agreement and advocate for a united Ireland.

The New IRA, the largest of these groups, has a history of violent attacks, including the tragic murder of journalist Lyra McKee in Derry in 2019 and the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell in Omagh in 2023. While smaller than the Provisional IRA, which ceased its armed campaign in 2005, the New IRA continues to pose a significant security challenge. Videos circulating on social media showed the aftermath of the explosion, with the vehicle engulfed in flames.

Fire crews and police worked through the night to extinguish the blaze and secure the scene. The attack has drawn condemnation from beyond Northern Ireland, with Sir Keir Starmer, the leader of the Labour Party in the UK, vowing that those responsible would be brought to justice. Gavin Robinson, leader of the Democratic Unionist Party, called the incident 'deeply concerning' and demanded a robust response from law enforcement.

The PSNI is appealing to the public for information, emphasizing the importance of preventing further harm and ensuring the safety of the community. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of peace in Northern Ireland and the continued need for vigilance and cooperation to counter the threat of dissident republican violence





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