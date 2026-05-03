Car Camping: The Rise of Boot Bedrooms and the Aldi Tent Revolution

Explore the growing trend of car camping, where adventurers transform their vehicle boots into cozy sleeping quarters. This article delves into the practicalities, challenges, and experiences of car camping, with a focus on Aldi's innovative £69.99 car camping tent and a firsthand account of a night spent in a boot bedroom.

Car camping has surged in popularity, with more adventurers opting to transform their vehicle boots into makeshift bedrooms. The boot, often overlooked as a mere storage space, is now being reimagined as a functional sleeping area, thanks to innovative products like Aldi's £69.99 car camping tent.

This tent, designed to attach to the rear of any SUV, promises to turn a car into a campervan, complete with a spacious canvas area and an awning. Paired with a £19.99 inflatable mattress that fits around the wheel arches when the rear passenger seats are folded flat, the setup aims to provide a comfortable night's sleep on the road.

However, the concept of car camping remains a niche trend, with some campsite owners viewing it as a less prestigious form of camping compared to traditional tent camping or glamping. Social media discussions highlight the varying acceptance of car campers, with some sites welcoming them while others impose restrictions. In England, car campers might find free or low-cost overnight spots in rural lay-bys or National Parks, though permission is often required.

Scotland's more lenient wild camping laws offer greater flexibility, provided campers adhere to 'leave no trace' principles and limit their stay to a few nights. Before diving into car camping, it's essential to understand the hierarchy within the camping community. Traditionalists, equipped with high-quality tents and outdoor cooking skills, often view campervans and glamping as shortcuts. Car camping, while gaining traction, still faces skepticism from purists.

Despite this, budget-friendly options like Aldi's car tent are selling quickly, indicating a growing interest in this unconventional camping style. The author of this piece decided to test the car camping experience at Marsh Farm, a small campsite near Stonehenge in Wiltshire. After confirming that car campers were welcome, the author arrived with a 14-year-old daughter and an ageing Land Rover, equipped with the Aldi tent.

Setting up the tent was straightforward, with an elasticated hood securing it to the car's open boot and additional straps and pegs ensuring stability. The inflatable mattress, inflated in seconds using a car inflation kit, provided a surprisingly comfortable sleeping surface. The tent's exterior offered space for bags and cases, while the awning provided a sheltered area for camping chairs.

One minor challenge was the car's automatic boot lights, which the author managed to disable with a screwdriver to prevent battery drain. The evening unfolded like any typical camping night, with a firepit, tea, and stargazing under Wiltshire's clear skies. The big question, however, was how well the author slept in the car. While the setup was comfortable, the confined space took some getting used to, resulting in a slightly restless night.

Despite this, the experience highlighted the potential of car camping as a convenient and affordable alternative to traditional camping





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