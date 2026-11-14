Car Crashes Into Stafford Heights Home; Teenage Boy Injured

Emergency crews respond to a serious vehicle collision in Brisbane's north where a car struck a residential property on Trouts Road, injuring a teenage boy and a driver. Police are investigating the cause.

A serious traffic incident occurred in Brisbane's northern suburbs when a vehicle collided with a residential property on Trouts Road in Stafford Heights. Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene at approximately 11:10 am on Saturday following reports of a significant crash involving a house and a motorist.

Collision Details and Injuries

The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash was transported to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition suffering only minor injuries. The homeowner, Maria Mikhaylak, reported that a tenant was present in the residence at the time of the accident, specifically located in a bedroom situated directly above the garage area.

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A teenage boy who was inside the home sustained a neck injury during the collision. Following the incident, the young passenger was rushed to the Prince Charles Hospital in a stable condition. The homeowner received a missed call from the tenant after leaving for a hairdresser appointment, which prompted immediate concern regarding the safety of everyone inside the structure.

Structural Damage and Scene Conditions

Photographic evidence from the location depicts a car deeply lodged within the wall of a two-storey home. The force of the impact was substantial, as the vehicle was left with its wheels suspended high off the ground while embedded in the building's exterior. The damage appeared to extend beyond the residential structure, with images shared on local community noticeboards indicating that a second vehicle was also damaged in the incident.

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Maria Mikhaylak described the chaotic scene to The Courier-Mail as resembling something out of a movie, highlighting the surreal nature of the event. She expressed profound relief upon confirming the survival of the occupants, stating her initial thoughts were focused entirely on whether they were still alive after hearing the news.

Police Investigation and Road Closures

A spokesperson for Queensland Police confirmed that authorities are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash. Firefighters remained on-site for an extended period to ensure the structural integrity of the building, working to keep the damaged house stable while recovery teams arranged for the vehicle to be towed away from the property.

Significant traffic disruptions were caused by the accident, leading to the temporary closure of both Trouts Road and Flockton Road in the area. These streets have since reopened to the public after emergency services completed their assessments and cleared the debris. The investigation into the precise cause of the collision continues as authorities gather further evidence.