Car flipped onto its roof on Oldham road forcing closure

Police and fire crews have cordoned off a road in Oldham after a dramatic car crash, with one witness describing the scene as absolutely chaotic. The incident occurred on Monday night involving a grey vehicle that was seen having landed on its roof and had suffered severe damage No further details have been confirmed by Greater Manchester Police.

A road was taped off in Oldham on Monday night after a car was flipped onto its roof in a dramatic crash. Police and fire crews cordoned off the area on Butler Green in coalshaw Green road Following reports of an upturned car shortly after 7pm.

The grey vehicle was seen having landed on its roof and had suffered severe damage No further details have been confirmed by Greater Manchester Police. One witness on social media described the road as absolutely chaotic with temporary work lights also causing traffic issues A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said Shortly after 7:11pm this evening Monday 25 May a fire engine from Hollins fire station was called to reports of an upturned car on coalshaw Green Road in Chadderton Crews arrived quickly at the scene and worked alongside colleagues from Greater Manchester Police and North West Ambulance Service to make the safe Firefighters were in attendance for around 35 minutes





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Car Crash Oldham Road Closed Police Fire Crews Dramatic Incident

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