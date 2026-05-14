Car park flooded at London Heathrow Airport: Passengers urged to contact insurers

A car park at London Heathrow Airport has been flooded, with passengers advised to contact their insurers over potential damage caused by a 'localised water issue'. Several cars were seen with their front tyres submerged and some headlights covered.

Is YOUR car flooded ? Email sophia.stanford@dailymail.co.uk. Get your news delivered straight to you by 7am -A car park has been flooded at London Heathrow Airport - with passengers urged to contact their insurers as soon as they can.

Footage shows a section of Heathrow car park and an adjacent road covered in floodwaters due to a 'localised water issue'. At a particularly deep section, it appeared that several cars had their front tyres entirely submerged, with some headlights covered, too. It is not immediately clear what the extent of the damage to cars is but Heathrow said affected drivers should 'contact their parking operator and, if necessary, their motor insurer'.

Several workmen were at the scene on Wednesday morning and the airport confirmed that the issue has now been resolved. However, the number of damaged vehicles is unknown. Heathrow is the largest hub in the country and saw 7.2million passengers travelling through in December alone. A video that has been circulating on social media was captioned 'imagine landing at Heathrow today only to find your car like this'.

One person commented: 'Got back to the car to find my headlights dipped and the engine flooded!

' A car park and an adjacent road has been flooded at London Heathrow Airport, with passengers advised to contact their insurers over potential damage caused by a 'localised water issue' At a particularly deep section, it appeared that several cars had their front tyres entirely submerged, with some headlights covered, too Another wrote: 'Partially submerged is a stretch. ' One user added: 'Imagine the post-holiday depression already starting to kick in then you come back to this jeez.

' A Heathrow spokesperson said: 'Yesterday morning, a localised water issue affected a Heathrow car park, operated by a third-party parking provider. 'The issue has since been resolved. 'We apologise for the inconvenience this has caused and advise that passengers who believe their vehicle may have been affected should contact their parking operator and, if necessary, their motor insurer.





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

London Heathrow Airport Car Park Flooded Passengers Advised To Contact Insurers Localised Water Issue Extent Of Damage To Cars Number Of Damaged Vehicles Heathrow Is The Largest Hub In The Country 7.2Million Passengers Travelling Through In De Car Flooded Car Tyres Submerged Headlights Covered Post-Holiday Depression Localised Water Issue Affected A Heathrow Car Third-Party Parking Provider Issue Has Since Been Resolved We Apologise For The Inconvenience This Has Ca Advised That Passengers Who Believe Their Vehi If Necessary Their Motor Insurer

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