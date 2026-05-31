Cara Delevingne Forced to Undergo Emergency Surgery Before Tour

Cara Delevingne has been forced to undergo emergency surgery due to an infection in her bone, just one day before the first date of her tour. Despite the setback, she has vowed to 'keep the show going' and will perform as scheduled.

Cara Delevingne has been forced to undergo emergency surgery just one day before the first date of her tour due to an infection in her bone.

The 33-year-old singer, who is set to perform in Berlin on Monday, revealed that she had to undergo root canal surgery after arriving in Germany at the weekend. Delevingne shared a dental X-ray of her teeth on her Instagram account, showing the extent of the infection. Despite the setback, she has vowed to 'keep the show going' and will perform as scheduled.

Delevingne has been locked in rehearsals for weeks ahead of her new tour, which will see her perform in various cities across Europe and the Americas. The singer announced new music last month, with a full album produced by Warner Music out later this summer. Delevingne has spoken about how music was her first love and she wants this album to 'feel like a rebirth'.

The singer has been open about her struggles with fame and has been sober since checking into rehab in 2022. Delevingne burst onto the fashion scene in her early 20s with high-end fashion campaigns for Chanel, Burberry, Fendi and Miu Miu. She became the It-girl of the fashion world and a fixture on the London party scene, before reinventing herself as an actress.

Delevingne has delved into the acting world with roles in films Paper Towns, Suicide Squad and Valerian, and also appeared in Cabaret in the West End in 2024





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