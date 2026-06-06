Cara Delevingne Launches Music Tour Amid Mixed Reviews and Personal Triumph

Cara Delevingne has started her 11-city headline music tour across Europe and North America to launch her new singing career. The model-turned-actress faced mixed reactions after a performance at Primavera Sound, with some praising her as 'surprisingly good' and others urging her to 'Don't give up the day job.' Her tour began despite requiring emergency root canal surgery in Berlin just one day before her first show. She has also announced new music and a forthcoming album, describing it as a 'rebirth,' and has transformed her image with long, dark hair. The tour will continue in major cities including Paris, Los Angeles, New York, and South America.

Cara Delevingne has embarked on an ambitious 11-city headline tour across Europe and North America, marking a significant pivot into a full-time music career. This bold move follows her acclaimed stage performance as Sally Bowles in the West End production of Cabaret at London's Kit Kat Club, where she received critical praise.

However, her journey began under challenging circumstances; just one day before the tour's inaugural date, she required emergency root canal surgery after arriving in Berlin, where she discovered an infection. Sharing a dental X-ray on Instagram, she reassured fans with the declaration 'The show must go on,' and performed the first show as scheduled. The tour's launch coincided with her performance at the Primavera Sound festival, clips of which circulated widely on social media, generating a spectrum of public reaction.

Some viewers praised her set as 'surprisingly good' and 'so so good,' with one claiming that audience members in Berlin were moved to tears. Others were far more critical, dismissing her venture with remarks like 'Don't give up the day job!

' and comparing her to celebrities known for awkward musical attempts, such as 'Cory Feldman doing his Jackson dance. ' A particularly harsh comment suggested she was a privileged 'nepo' figure buying a music career. Amidst the polarized feedback, supportive fans urged the public to 'Give her a chance' and noted her apparent joy on stage, with one comment observing, 'She looks like she's having a great time.

' On stage, Delevingne displayed high energy, playing guitar and dancing throughout her set. Her new musical identity is also reflected in a dramatic stylistic transformation; she has moved away from her signature short blonde pixie cut to long, dark wavy hair, adopting a moody, minimalist aesthetic aligned with her debut music. She announced two singles, 'I Forgot' and 'Out of My Head,' last month, with a full album produced by Warner Music scheduled for release later this summer.

In interviews, she has described music as her 'first love,' confessing that she used to lock herself in bathrooms to play songs she wrote because she was too shy to share them. She now frames this album as a 'rebirth.

' Delevingne's path to this moment has been unconventional. She first gained fame as a model in her early twenties, becoming the 'It-girl' of fashion and fronting major campaigns for Chanel, Burberry, Fendi, and Miu Miu. She later transitioned into acting, with roles in films such as 'Paper Towns,' 'Suicide Squad,' and 'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.

' Her personal life has also been marked by struggle; she has been sober since checking into rehab in 2022, acknowledging that her partying had become unmanageable amid the pressures of rapid fame. The tour will continue with stops in Paris, Los Angeles, New York, and then South America, before she returns to London for two special dates at 26 Leake Street.

This tour represents her most definitive and public step yet into establishing herself as a musician on her own terms





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cara Delevingne Music Tour Primavera Sound Mixed Reviews Rebirth Debut Album Warner Music Cabaret Sally Bowles Model Actress Root Canal Surgery Berlin I Forgot Out Of My Head Fashion Rehab Sober 26 Leake Street

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

South America Emerges as Top New Oil Exporter as Hormuz Disruption Shifts Trade FlowsSouth America has become the largest source of new oil exports in 2026, adding 155 million barrels through May, driven by increased production from Brazil and Guyana and a global push for crude not dependent on the Strait of Hormuz. Venezuela's oil comeback is accelerating with exports hitting a seven-year high after U.S. sanctions relief and foreign investment.

Read more »

America's Cup Campaign Hit by LitigationThe America's Cup campaign backed by billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Olympic hero Sir Ben Ainslie has been hit by a storm of litigation. High Court documents reveal that Ineos Racing, connected to Sir Jim's energy firm Ineos, decided not to renew sponsorship following an unsuccessful America's Cup bid in 2024.

Read more »

Billy Gilmour extended Scotland World Cup invite by Steve ClarkeClarke will let the heartbroken midfielder decide if he wants to rejoin his brothers in dark blue for a few days in America

Read more »

FIFA Reverses Water Bottle Ban Ahead of 2026 World Cup in North AmericaFIFA has overturned a controversial ban on empty water bottles at the 2026 World Cup, now allowing fans to bring sealed bottles up to 590 ml. The decision comes as organizers prepare for an unprecedented 104‑match tournament across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Read more »