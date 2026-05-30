Cara Delevingne reveals she is a proud lesbian and wants to start a family with her girlfriend

Cara Delevingne, a British model and actress, has come out as a proud lesbian and revealed her four-year romance with her girlfriend, Minke. She also expressed her desire to start a family with her partner.

Cara Delevingne has revealed that while she hates labels, she is a proud lesbian and wants to start a family with her girlfriend. The British model and actress, 33, opened up about her four-year romance with her girlfriend, Minke, 34, in an interview with Variety.

She explained that she could not see herself being with anyone else now and is very proud of her sexual identity. Cara told the publication: 'I hate labels, I always have hated labels, but I don't see myself being with anyone else for the rest of my life now.

'I want to have a family with this woman, so yes, I am a very proud lesbian. ' Cara previously had high-profile relationships with actress Ashley Benson, musician St. Vincent and actress Michelle Rodriguez. Cara Delevingne, 33, has said she is a 'proud lesbian' as she set the record straight on her sexuality in a recent interview with Variety. She met Minke when they were students at the £52,000-per-year Bedales boarding school in Hampshire.

However, they only started dating in 2022 after being reunited at an Alanis Morissette concert. Cara has also credited Minke with helping her stay on the road to sobriety over the years. It comes after she took part in Rosalia's confessional during the singer's London O2 gig earlier this month, and fulfilled the brief by spilling all her secrets.

As part of her global Lux tour, Spanish pop star Rosalia, 33, invited a celeb into her confessional booth and asks them to reveal all. Cara was delighted to be invited on stage, declaring, 'I have been naughty, I was born that way' to the delight of the 20,000 fans in attendance.

'If you didn't know this already, I'm a lesbian,' Cara continued. 'My weakness used to be straight women, because they weren't really straight. ' After Rosalia asked why, Cara mused, 'it's the challenge, but also I genuinely don't think anyone is ever fully straight. ' The British model and actress opened up about her four-year romance with her girlfriend, Minke, 34, as she said she wants to have a family with her.

To cheers from the crowd she then added 'also I don't think men knew how to pleasure their girlfriends well enough, so I do that.

' She said: 'Now I am in a committed relationship. I used to always love being the dominant one, I liked to take control.

'I think it was because I was scared of being seen, I was scared to be submissive because I didn't want to receive love. But now I think I'm ready.

' Asking Rosalia her opinion, Cara questioned: 'I just want to know that even if I am submissive, I don't want to lose that part of myself that can be that fiery, dominant Leo that I am. ' 'Why do you have to be one or the other? ' the singer replied. 'You don't,' Cara agreed.

'I just want to make sure that's the case, and I feel like you know





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Cara Delevingne Lesbian Family Relationship Bedales Boarding School Alanis Morissette Concert Rosalia's Confessional Lux Tour Sexual Identity Dominance Submission Pleasure

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