Cara Delevingne Reveals She Sold Drugs as a Teenager Before Battling Addiction

Model Cara Delevingne opens up about her teenage years, selling drugs, and her spiral into addiction, ultimately finding sobriety through a 12-step program.

Cara Delevingne has revealed that as a teenager, she sold drugs to support her own growing addiction. The 33-year-old model and actress admitted that one of her biggest struggles was with ketamine, after she first experimented with drugs at age 14.

She ultimately turned her life around in 2022 when she checked into a 12-step program, following a public episode where she appeared disheveled and jittery at Van Nuys Airport. In a candid interview on the podcast Call Her Daddy with Alex Cooper, Delevingne detailed her troubled teenage years and her long battle with substance abuse. She explained that because she did not have money at that point, she started buying drugs to sell them and to use them.

When she bought the drugs to sell, she ended up using them all herself. She sold half and did the rest, essentially getting the drugs for free. She admitted she was not a great drug dealer. Delevingne reflected on why she turned to drugs, saying she loved what they made her feel.

She loved not having to think about her mother, not having to feel the pressure of not being good at school, not feeling good enough, or not loving herself. All of that went away when she was high.

However, her drug use escalated dramatically when she began taking acid every day, leading to terrifying hallucinations. She recalled believing that her father was God and her mother was the devil, and that she had to kill her mother to save the end of the world. She said she lost her mind. Her mental health deteriorated so severely that she had a breakdown at age 15.

She became suicidal, and her whole world exploded. She felt that everything she had thought for the previous 15 years was wrong. Her brain was in turmoil, and she would try to knock herself out physically because she wanted to escape. Delevingne said that the Burning Man festival ultimately became a turning point where she knew she needed to get sober, the same year she celebrated her 30th birthday.

She went straight to Burning Man and then realized she could get sober. She had been to rehab before but had focused more on trauma and then would dip back into things. She knew she really needed to do it. A song came on shuffle when she was alone in a hotel room, a song that had played at a friend's funeral who died of an overdose.

In that moment, she asked herself what she was doing and why, then threw all her drugs down the toilet. In September 2022, photos emerged of Delevingne looking jittery outside Van Nuys Airport. She was seen walking around in only her socks, smoking a cigarette, and talking on the phone. At one point, she bent over next to her dog Alfie while a security guard stood nearby.

She later left the airport in a black SUV and was seen sticking her feet out of the backseat window. Sources said she had just returned from Burning Man, where she had spent days in the desert not eating much, and looked disheveled because she had not had time to clean up. In an interview with Variety in May 2024, Delevingne opened up about being sober, stating that people are not alone.

She encouraged others by saying that if she can do it, anyone can, but they need to communicate and be honest about it, especially with themselves. She believes that being in the entertainment industry is not perfect, and no one is perfect, so it is the least she can do to be honest about her struggles. In a Vogue interview, she discussed her decision to enter the 12-step program in 2022.

She admitted that before, she was always into the quick fix of healing, going to weeklong retreats or trauma courses, which helped for a minute but never really got to the nitty-gritty deeper stuff. This time, she realized that 12-step treatment was the best thing and that she should not be ashamed of it. The community made a huge difference. She noted that the opposite of addiction is connection, and she truly found that in the 12-step program.

Delevingne continues to advocate for mental health and addiction recovery, sharing her story to help others facing similar battles





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