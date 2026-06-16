Caravan holiday levy could double costs at budget parks

Industry experts have expressed concerns over a proposed caravan holiday levy that could double costs at budget parks such as Butlin's and Haven. The levy, which is awaiting government confirmation, would empower mayors to introduce charges on overnight accommodation. Industry experts have voiced their apprehensions to the publication, calling on Chancellor Rachel Reeves to rethink the proposal.

Industry estimates suggest a proposed caravan holiday levy could double costs at some budget parks such as Butlin's and Haven . Jon Hendry Pickup, chief executive of Butlins, cautioned that those who need a holiday the most would bear the brunt of the impact within the UK, industry experts have cautioned.

The potential change, which awaits government confirmation, would empower mayors to introduce charges on overnight accommodation. Up to 10 of England's 14 regional mayors are either planning or contemplating the introduction of overnight visitor levies. Industry experts have voiced their apprehensions to the publication, calling on Chancellor Rachel Reeves to rethink the proposal.

Butlins has warned that the levy could represent as much as 66% on some of its most sought-after breaks, with the possibility of reaching 100% in certain cases. Jon Hendry Pickup, chief executive of Butlins, cautioned that those who need a holiday the most would bear the brunt of the impact.

The government is said to be weighing up a flat rate structure of £2 per guest per night, though an alternative percentage-based model tied to accommodation expenses is also under consideration. Mr Pickup told The Telegraph: In the spring, the Government said families being able to pay for a holiday should never be too much to ask.

In 2025, over 45,000 people booked one of our term-time breaks at just £49 for four nights for a family of four, reports If the Government levies £2 per person per night, the holiday tax would add £32. This is a 66pc tax on our best value breaks, hitting working families the hardest.

Meanwhile, Simon Palethorpe, chief executive of Haven, commented: Our cheapest breaks start at £49 for four days. A £2 per-person, per-night holiday tax would disproportionately affect the lowest-priced breaks.

For example, on some of our entry-level holidays, a family of four could see the price increase from around £49 to over £80 - a 65pc increase. I fear this will prove difficult to afford for some hard-working families looking to holiday in the UK. Earlier this year, 200 business leaders from companies including Butlin's and Haven contacted Rachel Reeves to outline potential concerns regarding the proposals.

An Oxford Economics report commissioned by the hospitality sector and released last month suggested the visitor levy could lead to over 30,000 job losses, alongside reduced tourism expenditure, which would have adverse consequences for local economies in areas where caravan parks and holiday sites operate. Debbie Walker, director-general of The Holiday and Residential Parks Association, warned that these proposed measures risk pricing some people out of breaks at a time when money is tight





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