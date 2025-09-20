Cardi B Celebrates Album Release Amidst Pregnancy and Boyfriend's Paternity Suit

Rapper Cardi B unveils her pregnancy with NFL boyfriend Stefon Diggs at album release party, coinciding with his paternity suit filed by an Instagram model, highlighting her second studio album 'Am I the Drama?'

Cardi B , the renowned rapper, celebrated the release of her second studio album, 'Am I the Drama?', with a high-profile event in New York City. Amidst the festivities, Cardi B showcased her growing baby bump, revealing she is expecting her fourth child, her first with her NFL boyfriend, Stefon Diggs . The announcement came after considerable speculation and was celebrated at a release party held at The Highlight Room.

She made the announcement on Wednesday and was the talk of the town for the following days. Cardi's attire for the event included a see-through, skintight black lace bodysuit adorned with pearl strings. The outfit was a showstopper, drawing comparisons to a Las Vegas showgirl look. The event was a moment of triumph for Cardi, especially considering she was recently cleared in a viral civil assault trial. She has had a lot on her plate in the past months. She also hinted that the album will be followed with her tour in February. \Adding to the drama, the news of Cardi's pregnancy coincided with the revelation that Stefon Diggs is facing a paternity suit filed in December by Instagram model Aileen Lopera. The model, who goes by the name Lord Gisselle on social media, claims Stefon is the father of her child, Charliee Harper Diggs-Lopera, born in April. Stefon, in response to the suit, expressed uncertainty about the paternity but, if confirmed, requested joint custody. The situation has added a layer of complexity to the celebratory mood surrounding Cardi's album release. Stefon was present at the event, dressed casually, supporting Cardi B at her album release party. He also showered her with a large bouquet of roses. Cardi, visibly excited, has reassured her fans that her 'Little Miss Drama' tour is still slated to begin on February 11. Cardi is dedicated to her career and has promised her fans she will go directly to dance classes and rehearsals soon after the baby is born. \'Am I the Drama?' marks Cardi B's first album since her debut, 'Invasion of Privacy,' released in 2018, while she was also pregnant. The new album includes previously released tracks and features collaborations with notable artists such as Selena Gomez, Lizzo, Janet Jackson, and Kehlani. Cardi, in an Instagram video, expressed her determination to succeed with the album, stating she wants it 'real f***in' bad'. Meanwhile, a resurfaced video of Stefon's teammates has added fuel to the fire, with some expressing reservations about him dating their sisters. The latest controversy further complicates the narrative surrounding the couple. With her impending baby and the upcoming tour, Cardi B's life remains as captivating as ever, demonstrating resilience and commitment to her fans and career amidst the swirling personal dramas. Stefon has given his support, by leaping into the comments and posting about being proud. Cardi has a lot on her plate.





