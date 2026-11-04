Cardiff Cathedral Condemned for Michael Jackson Tribute Event

Religious leaders and politicians criticize Llandaff Cathedral for hosting a candlelit tribute to Michael Jackson amidst ongoing child abuse allegations against the pop icon.

Religious authorities and political figures have strongly condemned Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff for hosting a candlelit tribute to the late pop star Michael Jackson. The event, billed as a celebration of the King of Pop's legendary career, has drawn sharp criticism due to Jackson's longstanding and unresolved allegations of child sexual abuse.

Cathedral Hosts Controversial Jackson Tribute Concert

The Anglican cathedral in Cardiff has scheduled a performance for Thursday where audiences can attend to hear a collection of Jackson's greatest hits performed by a string quartet. Tickets for the event are priced at up to £51.50 for seats in the premium area of the historic venue, which includes parts dating back to Norman times. The concert is part of a broader series of candlelit performances featuring Jackson's music, with additional shows advertised for cathedrals in Yorkshire and Scotland.

Also read Paris Jackson Sues Michael Jackson Estate for $600 Million Trust Release

Religious Leaders Cite Moral Failures in Decision

Dr Gavin Ashenden, a former chaplain to Queen Elizabeth II and a frequent critic of secular events in churches, described the association as particularly distasteful. He argued that the Church is choosing to ignore the gravity of child abuse by endorsing Jackson's work. Ashenden stated that any association between a cathedral and Jackson is grotesque and represents a serious dereliction of moral responsibility.

Filmmaker Questions Church Stance on Abusers

Documentary filmmaker Dan Reed expressed that he was flabbergasted by the decision to celebrate Jackson in a place of worship. Reed directed the acclaimed 2019 film Leaving Neverland, which portrays Jackson as a manipulative predator who allegedly raped two pre-pubescent boys. He questioned how the Church can celebrate a known sexual predator given its own past failings in investigating abuse scandals within its ranks.

Advertisement

Political Figures Label Event Inappropriate

Andrew RT Davies, a member of the Senedd and former leader of the Welsh Conservatives, declared the event entirely inappropriate. He emphasized that Llandaff Cathedral is a building of deep religious significance and should not be degraded by such a performance. Davies described the use of the cathedral for this purpose as disrespectful and hoped the organizers would reconsider their decision.

Organizers Defend Tribute as Non-Official Event

In response to the backlash, the Llandaff diocese highlighted that the concert is one of a series of candlelit events and is billed strictly as a tribute. The event description clarifies that it is not associated with, endorsed by, or sponsored by the artist or his official representatives. Similar tribute concerts featuring artists like Oasis and Fleetwood Mac are also scheduled for Sheffield Cathedral and St Mary's Episcopal Cathedral in Edinburgh.