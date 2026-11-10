Cardiff Sixth Form College Owner Yasmin Sarwar Faces £5M Theft Trial

Yasmin Sarwar is on trial for allegedly stealing £5 million from Cardiff Sixth Form College. Her husband has admitted guilt while she denies charges of financial misconduct and fraud.

Yasmin Sarwar, the 45-year-old owner of Cardiff Sixth Form College, is currently standing trial at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court on charges of stealing £5 million from the institution she managed. Prosecutors allege that she and her husband, Nadeem Sarwar, drained funds between 2008 and 2016 to finance a lavish lifestyle and property renovations. While Nadeem has already pleaded guilty to the theft, Yasmin Sarwar has consistently denied any involvement in the scheme and continues to blame her spouse for the financial misconduct.

Spider In A Web Allegations

During the trial, Gareth Collier, a former head of pastoral services at the college, testified that Yasmin Sarwar held ultimate authority over all school operations. He described her as a 'spider in a web,' stating that she required consultation on every matter and that nothing occurred without passing across her desk. This testimony directly counters her defense claims of limited involvement and supports the prosecution's argument that she was a central figure in the financial scheme.

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Collier revealed that he began working for the Sarwars before becoming suspicious of their spending habits and the college's financial management. He testified that when he requested proper reimbursement for expenses, such as costs incurred while working overseas, Yasmin Sarwar and her husband would appear from her office with envelopes of cash. This method of payment was intended to bypass standard accounting procedures and conceal the nature of the transactions from official records.

Suspicious Payments And Bank Statements

The turning point in Collier's suspicion occurred when he reviewed Lloyd's bank statements in Yasmin Sarwar's office. He observed repeated payments of £25,000 to Nadeem Sarwar with the reference 'Naz agents commission.' Collier described feeling shocked and suspicious upon seeing these massive outflows to his boss, a self-described 'wheeler dealer.' When he confronted Yasmin Sarwar about the payments, she claimed Nadeem was in Malaysia and using his debit card to withdraw college money, a statement Collier later disputed.

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Yasmin Sarwar reportedly told Collier that she was worried about the future of the college and claimed she would be left with nothing if the funds were not diverted. Despite these assertions, Collier concluded that the college's finances were a mess and called in an independent bursar to assess the situation. He described the situation as a 'huge leakage' that required immediate intervention to protect the institution's assets and ensure proper financial oversight.

Luxury Spending And Property Diversion

Evidence presented to the court details how the stolen funds were allegedly used for high-end personal purchases and real estate. The prosecution outlined that the Sarwars acquired two grand pianos, with a £2,688 Kawai piano delivered to the college building while a more expensive £13,312 Kawai was sent to their home in the upmarket Cyncoed area of Cardiff. This selective delivery highlights the alleged intent to mix personal luxury with institutional assets.

Further evidence included the purchase of a £30,000 gold Rolex from Watches of Switzerland in Cardiff's St David's shopping centre in December 2013. Yasmin Sarwar was seen wearing the watch to a nearby boutique, where she purchased £23,000 worth of platinum and diamond ear studs. Shop assistants described her as comfortable and knowledgeable about high-end jewellery, noting she claimed to have received a 'good discount' on the timepiece.

Sham Companies And Legal Aftermath

The court heard that Yasmin Sarwar established 'sham companies' in an attempt to divert huge sums of money away from her husband after their relationship deteriorated. This internal financial maneuvering allegedly complicated the theft and contributed to the chaotic state of the college's accounts. The scheme was designed to obscure the flow of funds and prevent detection by auditors and staff members who were aware of the irregularities.

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In addition to the Sarwars, accountant Ragu Sivapalan has pleaded guilty to causing an auditor's report on a company's accounts to include misleading, false, or deceptive information. This admission corroborates the allegations that the financial records were systematically altered to hide the embezzlement. The trial continues as the jury weighs the evidence regarding Yasmin Sarwar's role in the £5 million misappropriation.