A JAMA Network Open study of 113612 adults reveals cardiovascular risk factors diverge up to three decades before events. Researchers identify critical early prevention windows for hypertension and cholesterol management across different demographics.

Researchers have identified that cardiovascular risk factors and circulating biomarkers begin to diverge between individuals who later suffer heart events and those who remain healthy up to three decades prior. This critical finding comes from a major cohort study published in the journal JAMA Network Open on November 24, 2026, which analyzed 34 years of data from more than 113,000 adults. The research highlights a clear window for early intervention, suggesting that prevention strategies must begin much earlier in adulthood than previously assumed to effectively combat cardiovascular disease.

Study Methodology And Longitudinal Data Scope

The international team of cardiovascular scientists and epidemiologists combined data from four prospective cohort studies to construct this comprehensive timeline. These sources include the Cardiovascular Health Study, the Trøndelag Health Study, the Multi-Ethnic Study of Atherosclerosis, and the Whitehall II study. The combined dataset spans 34 years, covering the period from 1985 to 2019, and included 113,612 individuals with a total of 316,719 clinical visits.

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The study excluded participants with a history of stroke or myocardial infarction at the baseline, as well as those missing information on cardiovascular outcomes. All participating cohorts obtained ethical approval and written informed consent from participants. The researchers evaluated repeated measurements of systolic blood pressure, total cholesterol, low-density lipoprotein cholesterol, high-density lipoprotein cholesterol, body mass index, diabetes status, smoking status, physical activity levels, and kidney function.

Circulating biomarkers tracked in this analysis included high-sensitivity C-reactive protein as a marker of inflammation, high-sensitivity cardiac troponin I and T as markers of heart muscle injury, and N-terminal pro-B-type natriuretic peptide as a marker of cardiac wall stress. The primary outcome was defined as a first cardiovascular event, which comprised nonfatal myocardial infarction, nonfatal stroke, or cardiovascular death. Using linear and generalized linear mixed-effects models, the team estimated mean trajectories of these biomarkers in the years preceding these outcomes.

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Key Findings On Biomarker Trajectories And Divergence

Participants who experienced cardiovascular events presented with significantly less favorable risk profiles than those who remained event-free throughout the study period. The analysis revealed that differences in systolic blood pressure and cholesterol levels were evident as early as 30 years before the event in both sexes. These persistent differences reflected greater cumulative exposure to cardiovascular risk factors among individuals who experienced cardiovascular events, even when differences were relatively modest in earlier adulthood.

The data included 59,328 women with a median age of 46 at enrollment and 54,284 men with a median age of 45. During a median follow-up of 18.9 years, 8,025 women, representing 13.5 percent of the female cohort, and 8,892 men, representing 16.4 percent of the male cohort, experienced their first cardiovascular event. The reported trajectories represented model-based estimates for individuals not receiving relevant medications, with a primary reference age of 69 years at the event or censoring.

Among women, the estimated mean systolic blood pressure 30 years before an event was 121 mm Hg in those who later experienced an event, compared with 117 mm Hg in event-free survivors. At the time of the event or censoring, the corresponding values increased to 137 and 130 mm Hg, respectively. This progression indicates that blood pressure management in mid-life is critical for altering long-term outcomes.

Stakeholder Perspectives And Comparative Analysis

The research was conducted by an international team including the University of Edinburgh, Imperial College London, the University of Oslo, the Norwegian University of Science and Technology, University College London, and other leading medical institutions in the United Kingdom, Norway, the United States, and the Netherlands. Previous studies examining long-term cardiovascular risk factor trajectories have typically focused on individual markers or have not examined their progression in relation to cardiovascular events.

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Differences associated with sex and age have also not been adequately characterized in prior literature. Understanding how these factors evolve throughout adulthood could inform earlier prevention strategies. Hypertension, abnormal cholesterol levels, and diabetes are established contributors to cardiovascular risk. Changes in kidney function, physical activity, and circulating biomarkers may also influence cardiovascular risk, although their specific trajectories were less distinct than blood pressure and cholesterol markers in the early decades.

Impact On Clinical Practice And Future Prevention

Clinicians may need to reevaluate screening protocols to identify elevated risk markers in patients as early as their forties or fifties rather than waiting for more pronounced symptoms or later-stage diagnoses. The study authors suggest that targeted interventions focusing on blood pressure and lipid levels during this 30-year window could significantly reduce the incidence of future cardiovascular events.

The findings imply that current prevention guidelines might be too conservative regarding the timing of aggressive risk factor management. By addressing modifiable risk factors such as smoking, physical inactivity, and poor diet earlier in life, healthcare providers could potentially delay or prevent the onset of hypertension and hypercholesterolemia.

Secondary analyses examined individual cardiovascular outcomes and age-specific patterns, providing further granularity for risk stratification. As medical institutions continue to adopt these insights, patient education regarding lifelong cardiovascular health will become increasingly important. The long-term data collected from 1985 to 2019 provides a robust foundation for updating clinical practice guidelines aimed at reducing the global burden of cardiovascular disease.