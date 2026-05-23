Care home worker David Jones sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexually abusing elderly women with dementia

A care home worker named David Jones, who filmed himself sexually abusing elderly women with dementia, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison by Judge Simon James. Several victims were identified, and Jones was found with indecent images of children, further care home victims, and images of himself committing the abuse.

A care home worker who filmed himself sexually abusing elderly women with dementia has been jailed for 15 years. David Jones , 53, targeted highly vulnerable pensioners in his campaign of 'abhorrent' abuse , locking himself into their rooms and filming some of his actions.

One of the victims was unable to speak, revealing what had happened to her, while the family of another noticed the 'fear in her eyes' but said their concerns were dismissed by care home bosses as simply being symptoms of advancing dementia. Canterbury Crown Court heard on Friday that Jones was caught by a colleague in one of the victims' rooms with his trousers down, and a search of his phone revealed the scale of his crimes.

He was immediately confronted and instructed to leave the room, and the victim was placed into the care of other staff members. A second victim was identified by police using images Jones had taken of himself carrying out the sexual abuse. Police also found indecent images of children, and a 'plethora' of images of suspected further care home victims who have not yet been identified.

Jones pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual activity with a person with a mental disorder impeding choice, sexual activity with a person with a mental disorder by a care worker, and possession of indecent images of children





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Care Home Worker David Jones Sexually Abusing Elderly With Dementia Sentenced To 15 Years In Prison Indecent Images Of Children Campaign Of 'Abhorrent' Abuse Targeting Vulnerable Pensioners Explicit Sexual Behavior Breaking Trust Victim Involvement Warning Signs Mental Disorder Impeding Choice Mental Disorder By A Care Worker Indictment Breach Of Trust

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