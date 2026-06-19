Carley Fortune Gives Promising Update on Sussexes' 'Meet Me at the Lake' Movie Adaptation After Stalemate

Author Carley Fortune reveals the film adaptation of her novel with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is still in development, with a director attached and script revisions underway, quashing rumors of the project being in limbo.

Carley Fortune , the acclaimed author, has provided a significant update concerning the much-anticipated film adaptation of her bestselling novel, Meet Me at the Lake, which was acquired by Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, through their Archewell Productions company nearly three years ago.

The initial news of the $2.9 million deal with Netflix in August 2023 generated substantial excitement, yet months of silence following the announcement led to widespread speculation that the project had stalled or was stuck in development hell. In a candid interview on the Jenna Bush Hager podcast, Open Book, recorded on June 18, Fortune directly addressed these concerns, offering a reassuring perspective on the collaboration's current status and her personal experience working with the royal couple.

She described the entire endeavor as "so wild" and expressed her confidence that Archewell truly comprehended the nuanced depths of her story, which transcends a simple romance to explore profound themes of grief, mental health, parenthood, and the complex bond between a mother and daughter. This shared understanding was established during what Fortune characterized as a "really good, long call" with Meghan and Archewell's film producer, Tracy Ryerson, a conversation that solidified her trust in their vision.

While the project is still firmly in the development phase, with the script undergoing revisions and a director now attached, Fortune's comments effectively quash rumors of the adaptation being abandoned. She humorously clarified to Bush Hager that her relationship with the Sussexes remains strictly professional, joking, "No, I am not hanging out with Harry and Meghan on weekends," thereby managing expectations about the nature of their partnership.

The novel itself, which sold an impressive 37,000 copies in its first week upon its May 2023 release, centers on protagonists Fern Brookbanks and Will Baxter. Their story begins with a chance encounter and a daylong adventure in their youth, culminating in a pact to meet one year later. Fern faithfully returns, but Will does not, a broken promise that echoes through their lives until they reconnect decades later.

Themes of postnatal depression, childhood trauma from parental loss, and the lingering impact of grief are woven into the romantic narrative. Fortune's initial enthusiasm upon the deal's announcement has not waned; she reiterated her belief that the Sussexes' production company is the perfect vessel for her work, despite the mixed track record of Archewell's Netflix slate.

The couple's overall media partnership with the streaming giant, initiated after their 2020 departure from senior royal duties, has seen both monumental successes, like their documentary series Harry & Meghan, and notable underperformers, such as the polo documentary and the recently canceled cooking show With Love, Meghan. Their recent multi-year contract renewal signals a continued commitment, but Fortune's project represents a key narrative-driven feature film that could reshape perceptions of their production house's creative direction.

Her update serves as a timely confirmation that, against the odds and amidst broader business fluctuations, this particular literary adaptation is steadily moving forward with a team that the author feels is deeply aligned with the heart of her story. This news piece details author Carley Fortune's positive update on the stalled film adaptation of her novel "Meet Me at the Lake," which was purchased by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Archewell Productions for Netflix.

Fortune confirms the project is still in active development, with a director now on board and the script being revised, countering rumors it was in limbo. She praises the Sussexes' understanding of the book's deeper themes beyond romance, including grief and mental health, a connection forged in a lengthy discussion with Meghan Markle. The article also provides context on the novel's plot and commercial success, while briefly contrasting Archewell's varied performance history with Netflix.

The article falls under the category of Entertainment News, specifically focusing on celebrity collaborations, literary adaptations, and the business dealings of high-profile figures in the media industry. ["Carley Fortune", "Meet Me at the Lake adaptation", "Meghan Markle Archewell", "Netflix film development", "Harry and Meghan Netflix deal"





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