Carlo Santi's Impact: How Lewis Hamilton's Interim Race Engineer Sparked Ferrari's 2026 Resurgence

This article examines the pivotal role of Carlo Santi, initially an interim race engineer, in Lewis Hamilton's improved 2026 Formula 1 season and Ferrari's return to victory. It details Santi's background, his immediate rapport with Hamilton, and the contrast with the previous engineer's communication issues. Key improvements in Hamilton's results, including podiums and a breakthrough win in Barcelona, are highlighted alongside praise from Hamilton and Team Principal Frédéric Vasseur, who both stress the importance of the driver-engineer connection and team unity.

The 52-year-old Italian race engineer , from Verona, was initially scheduled as a temporary replacement for Lewis Hamilton 's previous engineer at Ferrari . Following the team's decision to reassign Riccardo Adami, who had engineered Hamilton during a challenging first season with the Scuderia, Santi was brought in on an interim basis during the winter.

He began working with Hamilton in pre-season testing and has remained his race engineer through the first seven rounds of the 2026 Formula 1 campaign. Santi's background includes graduating from the Polytechnic University of Milan with a degree in mechanical engineering, followed by a scholarship at the FIAT Research Centre in Turin where he worked in vehicle dynamics. His Formula 1 career started at Ferrari as a vehicle modelling engineer, contributing to the team's first driver-in-the-loop simulator project.

He began working with Kimi Räikkönen in 2016 as his performance engineer and was promoted to race engineer in 2018, engineering the Finnish driver to his 21st and final F1 victory at the 2018 United States Grand Prix. After moving to a remote leadership role at Maranello in 2019, Santi returned to the race engineering role when Adami shifted to oversee the Ferrari Driver Academy in early 2026.

Hamilton had anticipated another engineer change for the 2026 season but quickly developed a strong rapport with Santi. Santi's clear, direct communication style has been praised, representing a marked improvement over the sometimes strained radio exchanges between Hamilton and Adami during the previous year. Hamilton's performance has shown significant improvement in 2026, achieving his first podium for Ferrari with a third place in China, then consecutive second-place finishes in Canada and Monaco.

He converted his first front-row start for the team in Barcelona into a victory, marking both his and Ferrari's first win in nearly two years. Santi joined the 41-year-old Hamilton on the podium to celebrate. Hamilton, who previously enjoyed a highly successful 12-year partnership with engineer Peter 'Bono' Bonnington at Mercedes, has publicly commended Santi's contributions.

'It was great to have him up there,' Hamilton said. 'I think, you know, him kind of substituting this year, jumping in and diving in deep with me, we didn't know each other, we'd never spoken and I didn't know anything about him. And we met and I think got on straight away - it's great to be able to connect with an engineer other than what I used to have.

You know, I had it for such a long time and then you kind of lose that feeling because Bono's now doing it with Kimi. It's really great to be able to share that experience with him on that stage, and also probably, like, he's very, very quiet. You could tell it's hard for him to express his emotions. He's just smiley and, you know, I'm giving him these big hugs and pulling him in, saying thank you.

I like to think that this has probably reignited the love that he has as being an engineer as he has done for me as a driver.

' Team Principal Frédéric Vasseur emphasized the collective effort, stating, 'I don't want to put Carlo in front or whatever. I think it's a huge effort from everybody. Carlo is part of the process and the fit between Carlo and Lewis is a good one. We have to react as a group in the good and the bad moments.

When it's a bad moment, I'm trying to protect the team and to take the blame for myself. I don't want to put a department or someone in front. If we are getting results, it's because collectively we are doing a good job.





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Lewis Hamilton Carlo Santi Ferrari Formula 1 Race Engineer 2026 Season

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