Aston Villa, Newcastle United, and other Premier League clubs pursue Club Brugge winger Carlos Forbs following his international debut goal for Portugal.

Carlos Forbs has rapidly ascended to the forefront of January transfer speculation, emerging as a primary target for five Premier League clubs. Club Brugge is facing intense scrutiny as representatives from Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Brighton, Everton, and Brentford weigh up formal approaches for the 22-year-old winger. This surge in interest follows a pivotal international performance that showcased his readiness for top-flight English football.

International Debut Signals Premier League Readiness

Aston Villa has established itself as a huge admirer of Forbs, viewing him as a potential long-term solution for their attacking options. Newcastle United, Brighton, Everton, and Brentford are simultaneously keeping close tabs on his progress, with multiple clubs sending scouts to evaluate his capabilities. The primary trigger for this renewed attention was Forbs' performance on Tuesday evening, where he scored his first senior goal for Portugal. Wearing the iconic No. 7 shirt, Forbs delivered a decisive strike that secured a victory over Wales. This moment marked a significant milestone as he became the first player to achieve this specific feat for the national team during this campaign. Representatives from several Premier League sides were in attendance to witness this display, confirming that their interest is genuine and immediate.

Also read Premier League Long-Range Goals Surge as Goalkeeper Tactics Shift

Club Statistics Highlight Offensive Contribution

The eye-catching performance on the international stage built directly upon an electric season in Belgian football. Forbs has demonstrated consistent end-product across both domestic and European competitions for Club Brugge. In the 2026-27 Jupiler Pro League season, the winger has contributed three goals and five assists across his opening 10 outings. His impact extends to the Champions League, where he has recorded two goals and three assists across four appearances. These statistics highlight his ability to create chances and finish reliably, traits that have convinced English recruitment chiefs of his potential to thrive in the Premier League. His pace, direct running, and vision in the final third are seen as critical assets that align with the physical demands of English football.

Previous English Experience Influences Transfer Value

A graduate of the renowned Ajax youth academy, Forbs already possesses experience within the English game from his 2024 loan spell at Wolves. However, reports indicate that his brief time at Molineux is not considered a fair reflection of his true ability or long-term ceiling. His permanent switch to Club Brugge in the summer of 2025 provided the ideal platform to rebuild his reputation. The Belgian side has allowed him to elevate his overall performances, showcasing a maturity and technical refinement that was less apparent during his earlier loan. This development has significantly boosted his market value and confidence among scouts who previously observed his potential at a younger age. The contrast between his early struggles and current form has generated substantial interest from clubs seeking a high-ceiling attacker.

Advertisement

Negotiating Dynamics and Contractual Standing

Despite the intense interest from top-flight clubs, Club Brugge holds a strong negotiating position due to Forbs' contractual obligations. He remains tied to a contract that runs until June 2029, giving the Belgian side significant leverage in any potential transfer discussions. This long-term security means that any incoming bids will likely require a substantial investment, reflecting his current high level of performance. Nevertheless, his rapid rise in both domestic and European competition ensures his name will remain prominent throughout the winter transfer market. The clubs involved, including Aston Villa and Newcastle United, are prepared to engage in serious negotiations to secure his services before the window closes. The situation underscores the growing demand for versatile wingers who can contribute to both scoring and chance creation.

Market Context and Strategic Implications

Premier League clubs are actively assessing their attacking options ahead of the January window reopening, and Forbs fits the profile of players they are targeting. The interest from multiple sides, ranging from mid-table contenders like Brentford and Everton to established powers like Newcastle and Aston Villa, indicates a broad consensus on his quality. This competitive environment is likely to drive up the transfer fee, benefiting Club Brugge significantly. For Forbs, a move back to England represents a crucial step in his career development, offering a platform to showcase his talents at the highest level. The outcome of these negotiations will not only impact his immediate future but also influence the strategic planning of the involved clubs for the remainder of the season. His ability to perform under pressure, as demonstrated against Wales, suggests he is prepared for the challenge.