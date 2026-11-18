Victim Carly Royds speaks out against the release of Matthew Nicholson on temporary licence, citing victim safety concerns and flaws in the prison rehabilitation system.

Carly Royds, a 38-year-old mother from Leyland in Lancashire, has publicly condemned the decision to allow her rapist, Matthew Nicholson, to leave prison early despite serving only a fraction of his sentence. Nicholson was sentenced to nine years in September 2023 for raping Royds at her home in December 2021 while her daughter slept in the next room. Royds describes the situation as disgusting, particularly because Nicholson is being reintegrated into the community just one-third of the way through his term.

Controversy Over Early Prison Release Mechanism

Nicholson will be permitted to leave his facility under the Release on Temporary Licence (ROTL) scheme, a policy that allows certain inmates to exit prison temporarily for family visits, medical appointments, or resettlement preparation. Although serious sexual offenders are typically excluded from the government's separate Early Release Scheme, a recent transfer to a lower-category prison has made Nicholson eligible for ROTL. This status enables him to visit the local town every fortnight and return to his home address once a month, starting with supervised visits before potentially moving to unsupervised access.

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The Parole Board originally stipulated that Nicholson must serve two-thirds of his custodial sentence before being considered for safe release. However, the ROTL program operates as a distinct mechanism that bypasses this stricter timeline for specific non-permanent releases. Royds has been informed by her Victim Liaison Officer from the Probation Service that these temporary releases are intended to aid rehabilitation and reduce the likelihood of reoffending, a rationale Royds strongly disputes given the short duration of time Nicholson has already served.

Victim Safety Concerns and Police Delays

Royds expresses severe anxiety regarding her safety and that of her now 18-year-old daughter, fearing potential encounters in their neighbourhood. She cites Nicholson's violent history, including previous convictions for assault and breaching a non-molestation order, as evidence that he remains a danger. The judge at his trial described Nicholson as a dangerous offender who poses a significant risk of causing serious harm to partners, noting his history of sustaining a serious assault on a former partner and her son.

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Compounding the distress, Royds revealed that Lancashire Police took 62 days to respond to her request for information under Clare's Law, which exceeds the standard 35-day limit. She submitted this request in November 2021, just one month before the rape occurred, alleging that the police delay left her vulnerable. It was only during the trial that Royds learned Nicholson had been found guilty of attacking an ex-partner, information she believes should have been disclosed prior to the assault.

Political Reaction and Systemic Critique

Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Labour Member of Parliament for Chorley and Speaker of the House of Commons, has formally expressed his concern regarding this case. He wrote to the then Minister of State for Prisons, Lord Timpson, highlighting the injustice of allowing a prisoner deemed a significant risk to leave prison so early in their sentence. Hoyle's intervention underscores the growing political scrutiny over how the prison system balances offender rehabilitation with the protection of victims and the public.

Royds continues to fight for accountability, noting that Nicholson admitted to his crimes in texts and voice notes sent the morning after the attack, despite denying them in court. She argues that the current system fails to consider the long-term trauma inflicted on victims and their families, questioning how rehabilitation can be justified three years into a nine-year term. The case has ignited a broader debate about the fairness of the ROTL scheme and its impact on the mental well-being of survivors of sexual violence.