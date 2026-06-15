Carly Simon, at 82, Prepares to Release New Album 'Comes In Waves'

The legendary artist reflects on a career that began with the Simon Sisters, her Grammy-winning debut, and the personal revelations behind classics like 'You're So Vain' as she readies her first album in nearly two decades.

Carly Simon , the iconic singer-songwriter, has led a remarkable life that spans more than five decades in the music industry. Born in New York City to a family of notable achievements-her father co-founded a major publishing house and her mother was a civil rights activist-she grew up in an intellectually stimulating environment.

She attended the prestigious Riverdale Country School in the Bronx and later briefly studied at Sarah Lawrence College and the Juilliard School before making the bold decision to pursue music full-time. That risk paid off handsomely when her debut album earned her the Grammy for Best New Artist in 1972, launching a career that has endured to the present day.

At age 82, Simon continues to create, with her first album in 18 years, Comes In Waves, scheduled for release on August 14, preceded by the single Howl. Simon's musical journey began in her teenage years alongside her older sister Lucy. The duo, known as the Simon Sisters, performed folk covers and original songs, drawing inspiration from a family book of folk songs at their Martha's Vineyard home.

Their harmonious sound and guitar-driven performances captured the spirit of the early 1960s folk revival. Even after Lucy's passing, the memory of those collaborative years remained a foundational chapter in Carly's artistic development. That early partnership fostered a deep understanding of melody and lyricism that would later define her solo work. Her memoir, Boys in the Trees, published in 2015, offered an unflinching look at her personal and professional life.

Among its revelations were early childhood sexual experiences and candid reflections on her relationships with some of the most famous men of her era. She confirmed that Warren Beatty is one of the subjects of her timeless hit 'You're So Vain,' though she has not disclosed the other two men referenced in the song.

The memoir also detailed her marriage to James Taylor, which ended in divorce, and a later union with James Hart that concluded when he came out as gay. Throughout, Simon has maintained a fierce privacy even as she has exposed intimate truths in her art, a tension that underscores her enduring appeal





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Carly Simon You're So Vain Simon Sisters New Album Boys In The Trees Warren Beatty James Taylor Grammy Folk Music

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Family Overwhelmed by Support for Kayden as Memorial Balloon Release OrganizedThe father of 16-year-old Kayden, who was fatally stabbed on Irvine beach last year, expressed being overwhelmed by the community's kindness after a group of women from Ayrshire arranged a memorial event. The gathering is scheduled for July 11 at Irvine Boating Pond, with attendees asked to wear green and bring green balloons. The incident occurred during a confrontation between rival groups, with Kayden acting as a peacemaker. Three individuals, including Cole Turley and Jay Stewart, were convicted for their roles in the attack, with sentencing deferred.

Read more »

Ghana release statement after Thomas Partey denied entry to Canada for World CupGhana have criticised Canada's 'extremely unfair decision' to deny Thomas Partey entry into their country for the 2026 World Cup.

Read more »

Manchester United eye midfield recruits as Carrick prepares for new roleManchester United are reportedly interested in several midfield recruits ahead of the new campaign, including Marc Casado and Mateus Feranandes. The club is also considering the possibility of re-signing Antonio Valencia, who has expressed his desire to return to the club.

Read more »

Anthony Joshua names potential future opponent as he prepares for Tyson Fury fightThe huge British heavyweight clash is expected to take place in November.

Read more »