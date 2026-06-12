Carmelo Anthony Goes Public with NFL Widow Racquel Smith as Knicks Charge Toward NBA Title

Carmelo Anthony confirms relationship with Racquel Smith, widow of slain NFL star Will Smith, as his former New York Knicks team stands on the brink of an NBA championship. The personal and professional narratives intersect in a week of celebration and historic sports moments.

Carmelo Anthony , the former New York Knicks star, appears to have publicly confirmed his relationship with Racquel Smith , the widow of former NFL player Will Smith .

The 42-year-old basketball Hall of Famer was seen in Saint-Tropez, France, where Smith shared an Instagram photo showing Anthony with his arm around her waist and his hand on her hip. The post was captioned with heart emojis and the message: We are not here long enough to be living unhappy. She also recently celebrated Anthonys 42nd birthday, describing him as one of the kindest souls I have ever met.

This marks a significant personal milestone for Anthony, who has been single since his 2021 divorce from La La Anthony after 11 years of marriage. He is a father of two: a son, Kiyan, with his ex-wife and a daughter, Genesis, from a past relationship with Mia Burks. Racquel Smiths life has been marked by tragedy. Her husband, All-Pro defensive end Will Smith, was shot and killed in April 2016 during a road rage incident in New Orleans.

Racquel was also injured in the shooting. Smith was a member of the New Orleans Saints at the time. In 2024, Cardell Hayes was unanimously convicted of manslaughter in a retrial for Smiths death, bringing a measure of closure after years of legal proceedings. While Anthonys personal life takes a positive turn, his former team, the New York Knicks, are on the verge of making basketball history.

The Knicks, who will face the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night, can secure their first NBA Championship since 1973 with a victory. Anthony was courtside for Wednesdays decisive Game 4, where the Knicks completed a remarkable comeback, overcoming a 29-point deficit to win and take a 3-1 lead in the series. That comeback set an NBA Finals record.

Now, with the championship within reach, the city of New York is electric, and Anthonys presence adds a link between the teams current success and its storied past. After retiring from the NBA following a 19-season career that included standout tenures with the Denver Nuggets and the Knicks, and a final season with the Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony has transitioned to a role as an analyst for NBC, covering the very league in which he once starred





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