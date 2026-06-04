Carmen Electra and Anna Faris shine at Scary Movie 6 premiere

The Scary Movie 6 premiere in Los Angeles saw the return of original stars Carmen Electra and Anna Faris, who brought their signature glamour to the red carpet. Electra stunned in a sheer black beaded gown, while Faris dazzled in a skintight black sequin gown. The event also saw the Wayans brothers and Anthony Anderson in attendance, all dressed to impress in their all-black suits.

Carmen Electra proved she is still the ultimate bombshell as she joined stars at the Scary Movie 6 premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

The iconic Playboy centerfold, 54, hit the red carpet in a sheer black beaded gown that showed off her hourglass curves. Electra's dress also had an elegant black tulle train that mostly hid her sky-high heels. Her sleek blonde hair flowed down to her waist and was dip-dyed a bright red shade on the ends. Electra accessorized her sexy look with a sparkly diamond choker necklace and stacked rings on her fingers.

As for makeup, the Baywatch star wore bold black eyeshadow that made her blue eyes pop. Carmen Electra proved she is still the ultimate bombshell as she joined stars at the Scary Movie 6 premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday night The iconic Playboy centerfold, 54, hit the red carpet in a sheer black beaded gown that showed off her hourglass curves Her complexion had a sun-kissed glow and her plumped-up lips were painted a glossy nude shade.

Electra is among the original Scary Movie stars who returned to the horror-comedy franchise for the long-awaited sixth installment, which will be released in theater on June 5. She famously appeared in the first Scary Movie film back in 2000 and made another cameo in the fourth installment, which premiered 20 years ago in 2006.

Anna Faris, who has starred all the Scary Movie films except the panned fifth installment in 2013, put on a dazzling display in a skintight black sequin gown. The 49-year-old comedian's dress featured sexy cut-outs on the sides that put her tiny waist on display. Her icy blonde tresses were styled in an effortless updo and she rocked a bold smokey eyeshadow look.

Faris was joined by her and ex-husband Chris Pratt's 13-year-old son Jack, who looked darling in a navy blue suit and white button-up shirt. She and Pratt divorced in 2018 after nearly 10 years of marriage. They've both since remarried.

Anna Faris, who has starred all the Scary Movie films except the panned fifth installment in 2013, put on a dazzling display in a skintight black sequin gown The 49-year-old comedian's dress featured sexy cut-outs on the sides that put her tiny waist on display Faris was joined by her and ex-husband Chris Pratt's 13-year-old son Jack, who looked darling in a navy blue suit and white button-up shirt Faris posed with her arms wrapped around her only child The teen also rocked tinted glasses during his rare red carpet stint Her icy blonde tresses were styled in an effortless updo and she rocked a bold smokey eyeshadow look.

Faris returns as her iconic role as Cindy Campbell for Scary Movie 6, a move that she called a 'victory' along with the return of creators Shawn and Marlon Wayans At one point, Faris cozied up to Saturday Night Live alum Cheri Oteri, who famously parodied Courteney Cox's Scream character Gale Weathers in Scary Movie Cheri Oteri, 63, looked phenomenal in a one-shoulder gown with a daring thigh-slit that allowed her to show off her gold platform heels The Wayans brothers were also at the big LA premiere along with close pal and Scary Movie alum Anthony Anderson Marlon and Shawn Wayans, who created the Scary Movie franchise and co-wrote/co-starred in the first two films, also made sure to pose together They sported matching shades Damon Wayans Jr. also suited up in all-black for his brothers' big night at the Paramount Theatre Anthony Anderson was joined by his glamorous girlfriend Rocsi Diaz Faris returns as her iconic role as Cindy Campbell for Scary Movie 6, a move that she called a 'victory' along with the return of creators Shawn and Marlon Wayans.

At one point, Faris cozied up to Saturday Night Live alum Cheri Oteri, who famously parodied Courteney Cox's Scream character Gale Weathers in Scary Movie. Oteri, 63, looked phenomenal in a one-shoulder gown with a daring thigh-slit that allowed her to show off her gold platform heels. The Wayans brothers were also at the LA premiere along with close pal and Scary Movie alum Anthony Anderson. The trio rocked matching all-black suits and shiny dress shoes for the invite-only occasion.

Marlon and Shawn, who created the Scary Movie franchise and co-wrote/co-starred in the first two films, also made sure to pose together. Damon Wayans Jr. also suited up in all-black for his brothers' big night at the Paramount Theatre





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Carmen Electra Anna Faris Scary Movie 6 Premiere Los Angeles Wayans Brothers Anthony Anderson Red Carpet Glamour Fashion

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