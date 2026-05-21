Carmen Electra, Playboy Playmate, Channels Her Roots at The Abbey Food & Bar

Carmen Electra, a former Playboy Playmate, paid tribute to her roots by donning a leopard print leotard and bunny ears at The Abbey Food & Bar in West Hollywood. Bunny ears have been a symbol of Playboy since their inception and have been used in advertising and merchandise. Carmen also wore a bow tie and cuffs to project a gentleman's club feel.

Carmen Electra showcased her dazzling figure in a leopard print leotard and bunny ears at The Abbey Food & Bar in West Hollywood . Bunny ears are synonymous with Playboy after the rabbit symbol stands for flirtation and sexuality.

She also wore a bow tie and classy cuffs. Carmen first appeared in Playboy magazine in 1996 with a nude pictorial feature, making it her breakout moment. She featured again the following summer and returned in 2000 after the success of Hollywood films like the Scary Movie franchise. Overall, she appeared in Playboy five times and became one of the magazine's most recognizable late-1990s personalities.

Carmen's ageless looks can be credited to a strict diet, plenty of water, and a carefully curated skincare routine





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Carmen Electra Playboy Playboy Bunny Ears Bow Tie Cuffs Leopard Print Leotard Bunny Ears The Abbey Food & Bar West Hollywood Hollywood Films Scary Movie Franchise Playboy Playmate Ageless Looks Skincare Routine Carefully Curated

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