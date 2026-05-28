Carmen Electra Returns to Playboy at 54

Carmen Electra is going back to her roots with a new spread in Playboy magazine at age 54. The former Baywatch babe has reinvented herself as a popular OnlyFans creator in recent years, so returning to the pages of Playboy will certainly deliver a nostalgic moment for both Electra and her longtime fans. Electra has covered the magazine multiple times over the years, including in 2000 and 2003.

Carmen Electra is going back to her roots with a new spread in Playboy magazine at age 54. Daily Mail can confirm that Electra recently shot with the iconic magazine, although the details of her pictorial are being kept tightly under wraps.

The former Baywatch babe has reinvented herself as a popular OnlyFans creator in recent years, so returning to the pages of Playboy will certainly deliver a nostalgic moment for both Electra and her longtime fans. The former Prince protege has stripped off in the publication's various editions dozens of times over the decades, making her one of the most featured Playboy models of all time next to Pamela Anderson and Anna Nicole Smith.

Electra gave a nod to her Playboy past by donning a leopard print Playboy Bunny costume at The Abbey in West Hollywood last week. She showcased her incredible figure in the animal print number, which she teamed with a pair of black platform heels. Carmen Electra is going back to her roots with a new spread in Playboy magazine at age 54.

(Pictured on May 20) The bunny ears are synonymous with Playboy after the rabbit was chosen because of its cultural association with flirtation and sexuality. It has been used in advertising and merchandise for the brand since its inception, and was worn by the Playboy Bunny waitresses in the now defunct Playboy clubs. This made the ears a pop culture symbol far beyond the magazine itself.

Electra first appeared in Playboy magazine in 1996 in a nude pictorial, making it her breakout feature. She stripped down again for the publication the following year, but it wasn't until 2000 that she finally landed the cover. At the time, Electra was riding high on the success of the first Scary Movie film. She landed two more US Playboy covers in 2003 and 2009, in addition to covering countless international editions of the magazine.

Electra has since pivoted to OnlyFans, joining the platform in 2022 after turning 50. She said to People magazine at the time that it was like a no-brainer to launch an OnlyFans page so that she could be in control of her content and be uninhibited by the censorship rules on Instagram. I just felt like yeah, I need to do this.

I, for once, have this opportunity to be my own boss and have my own creative vision to share with my fans without someone standing over me, telling me don't do this, don't do that. Cover up this, she said.

Electra is pictured in 1996, the same year that she posed nude for Playboy for the first time Electra has covered the magazine multiple times over the years, including in 2000 and 2003 The model and actress is pictured in a promotional shot for Baywatch back in 1997 People are going to do what they want to do anyway with your photos, you might as well be in control of them and follow what you feel like doing inside, Electra continued. I think what we're going through now is people are finally standing up for themselves and who they are....

It's not always easy to do, but I do respect people that can stand up for who they are and be honest about it. Last year, Electra revealed that she's hoping to reprise her role as Lani McKenzie in the upcoming Baywatch reboot. I don't know if I'd want to be in the water necessarily, but I could do the slow-motion run I can definitely do that, Electra told TMZ.

I still look really good in that suit, so that is not a problem. The original show, which ran from 1989 to 2001, followed the lives of a group of lifeguards who patrol the beaches of Los Angeles. It starred David Hasselhoff in the lead role of Mitch Buchannon and also made a star out of Pamela Anderson, who played C.J. Parker.

The 54-year-old currently works as an OnlyFans creator. (Pictured March 14) Read More Shawn Mendes' girlfriend Bruna Marquezine shocks fans with alarmingly thin frame The upcoming reboot stars model Brooks Nader, gymnast Livvy Dunne, Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell, influencer Noah Beck, and Yellowstone's Hassie Harrison. It will air for 12 episodes beginning in January 2027.

The reboot will be the first major acting gig for many of the cast members, including Nader, who is best known as a swimsuit model and socialite. The blonde bombshell recently defended her role, as well as her castmates, in an interview with the Daily Mail. I think that the times are different and everyone is so multi-hyphenate now, and you can be both an actor and an influencer and have influence.

And that's the beauty of the culture that social media has created, she said. We now have platforms. I think, during the 90s, you didn't have social media, you didn't have Instagram or TikTok, and so people could use their voice now, and I think as long as they're using it for good... I think that it'll bring a vibe to the show





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Carmen Electra Playboy Onlyfans Baywatch Shawn Mendes Bruna Marquezine Brooks Nader Livvy Dunne Shay Mitchell Noah Beck Hassie Harrison

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