Carmen Electra Reveals Why Her Marriage to Dennis Rodman Ended

Carmen Electra has opened up about her short-lived marriage to Dennis Rodman, explaining why it ultimately came to an end. The actress, who was just 24 at the time, tied the knot with the former NBA star in 1998 after a whirlwind romance. However, their marriage was marked by Rodman's wild lifestyle, which Electra has now revealed was unsustainable for her. In a recent interview, Electra spoke about the challenges she faced during their time together, including Rodman's constant drinking and partying. She recalled feeling overwhelmed and struggling to keep up with his friends, saying, 'It was just too hard to continue to keep up with him and his friends. It was constant drinking,' she said on the Legally Goff podcast this week. The couple's marriage was marked by a series of ups and downs, including a brief reconciliation after Rodman sought an annulment nine days after their wedding. However, Electra ultimately decided to end the marriage, citing the toll that Rodman's lifestyle was taking on her own well-being. In the end, Electra said that she realized she needed to get out of the marriage for her own sake, saying, 'I just thought,

Carmen Electra has revealed why her 1998 marriage to Dennis Rodman ended. The 54-year-old actress and the former Chicago Bulls star, 65, were wed for five months after a spontaneous Las Vegas wedding.

Electra has admitted that her then-husband's wild lifestyle was not sustainable.

'It was just too hard to continue to keep up with him and his friends. It was constant drinking,' she said on the Legally Goff podcast this week. The couple tied the knot at the Little Chapel of the Flowers in November 1998, but the NBA star sought an annulment nine days later, at his wife's request.

However, they reconciled, and stayed married for nearly half a year. Carmen Electra has revealed why her 1998 marriage to Dennis Rodman ended; pictured in May. The 54-year-old actress and the former Chicago Bulls star, 65, were wed for five months after a spontaneous Las Vegas wedding; pictured in June 1998. The heavy partying took a toll on the model.

She recalled, 'I just remember looking at myself in the mirror, I was at home, and I didn't recognize myself. Read More Khloe Kardashian explains how she forced Tristan Thompson to have a vasectomy but can STILL have more kids with him 'I had bags under my eyes. My face was puffy. I'm in my 20s! I thought





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