Carnforth Evacuation: Unexploded Device Found in Garden – Residents Allowed to Return Home

Around 70 homes in Carnforth were evacuated on Sunday evening after a suspected unexploded device was discovered in a residential garden. The EOD team confirmed the device was expended and not live, allowing residents to return home by 7.30pm.

A significant emergency response unfolded in Carnforth , Lancashire , on Sunday evening, May 3rd, after the discovery of a suspected unexploded device in a residential garden.

The incident, reported around 5:00 PM, prompted the evacuation of approximately 70 homes as authorities prioritized public safety. Lancashire Police were immediately dispatched to a property on Haws Hill following a report from a resident who unearthed what they believed to be ordnance from a past conflict. Recognizing the potential danger, officers swiftly established a protective cordon around the affected area, advising the public to steer clear while specialist teams were mobilized.

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team, experts in handling and neutralizing hazardous devices, arrived on scene to assess the situation and take appropriate action. Their meticulous examination of the object confirmed it was indeed a piece of ordnance, however, crucially, it was determined to be 'expended,' meaning it had been fired or used previously and no longer posed an immediate explosive threat. Despite this reassuring finding, the initial precautionary measures remained in place to ensure the complete safety of residents.

The thoroughness of the EOD team’s assessment and removal process was paramount in allowing for a swift and safe return to normalcy. The police maintained a visible presence throughout the operation, coordinating with the EOD and managing the evacuation process, providing updates to the affected community. The incident highlighted the importance of responsible reporting and the swift response capabilities of emergency services in Lancashire.

The cooperation of the local residents during the evacuation was also noted and appreciated by the authorities. The all-clear was given around 7:30 PM, allowing the evacuated residents to return to their homes. A spokesperson for Lancashire Police expressed gratitude to those affected for their patience and understanding throughout the disruption.

The spokesperson reiterated the timeline of events, confirming the initial report, the establishment of the cordon, the evacuation of approximately 70 properties, the EOD team’s attendance and assessment, and the eventual safe removal of the expended device. The incident serves as a reminder of the historical presence of unexploded ordnance in certain areas, particularly those with a history of military activity.

While such discoveries are relatively rare, the response demonstrates the preparedness of local authorities to handle such situations effectively and minimize risk to the public. Lancashire Police continue to encourage anyone who discovers a suspicious object to refrain from handling it and to immediately contact the authorities. This ensures a professional assessment can be conducted and appropriate safety measures can be implemented. The incident concluded without any injuries or significant damage, a testament to the coordinated efforts of all involved





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Carnforth Lancashire Unexploded Ordnance EOD Evacuation Police Haws Hill

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