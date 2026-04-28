Carol Burnett Celebrates 93rd Birthday in Style

Comedy legend Carol Burnett marked her 93rd birthday with a private celebration in Montecito, California, alongside her husband Brian Miller. The beloved actress and comedian, known for *The Carol Burnett Show*, continues to be a celebrated figure in entertainment.

Comedy icon Carol Burnett celebrated her 93rd birthday with a low-key yet elegant gathering in Montecito , California, alongside her husband of 25 years, Brian Miller .

The couple was spotted enjoying a meal at Lucky's, a renowned steakhouse celebrated for its sophisticated ambiance reminiscent of old Hollywood glamour. Preparations for the special occasion were visible, with staff members adorning the area with white balloons, ensuring a festive atmosphere for the beloved entertainer. Burnett, looking radiant, opted for a chic ensemble of a white jacket, black trousers, and a coordinating scarf as she walked arm-in-arm with her partner.

Montecito, a favored residence among celebrities, provides a unique blend of luxury, coastal proximity, and enhanced privacy, distinguishing it from the bustling environment of Los Angeles. The exclusive enclave is home to a constellation of stars including Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle. Burnett’s enduring career began with groundbreaking work on her sketch comedy series, *The Carol Burnett Show*, which captivated audiences throughout the 1960s and 1970s.

She has remained a prominent figure in the entertainment industry ever since, consistently demonstrating her versatility and talent. Interestingly, a recent event highlighted a familial connection, with Angelina Jolie’s daughter, Zahara, publicly acknowledging her mother in a speech, seemingly omitting any mention of her estranged father, Brad Pitt. Burnett’s journey to stardom wasn’t without its initial hurdles. She recalled an early audition where an emcee critiqued her vocal performance, stating she was 'too loud for television.

' Undeterred, Burnett confidently disagreed, a testament to her unwavering self-belief. Her breakthrough came with the 1959 Broadway musical *Once Upon A Mattress*, a comedic adaptation of *The Princess and the Pea*, featuring music by Mary Rodgers. This role propelled her into the spotlight and laid the foundation for her future success.

From her iconic run on *The Carol Burnett Show* to memorable performances in films like *Annie* (1982), she cemented her status as a superstar and a cherished national treasure. More recently, she appeared in the Apple TV+ dramedy *Palm Royale*, alongside a stellar cast including Kristin Wiig, Ricky Martin, Laura Dern, Allison Janney, and Kaia Gerber, though the show was unfortunately cancelled after two seasons.

Throughout her illustrious career, Burnett has amassed an impressive collection of accolades, including seven Golden Globe Awards, a Grammy Award, seven Primetime Emmy Awards, twelve People's Choice Awards, two Peabody Awards, and a Tony Award. Her filmography boasts a diverse range of roles in films like *Pete 'n' Tillie* (1972), *The Front Page* (1974), *A Wedding* (1978), *The Four Seasons* (1981), *Noises Off* (1992), and *Horton Hears a Who! * (2008).

She has also graced television screens in shows such as *Mad About You*, *Better Call Saul*, and is slated to appear in *Hacks* (2025)





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