Carol Kirkwood Bids Farewell to BBC Breakfast After Nearly Three Decades

Beloved weather presenter Carol Kirkwood retires from BBC Breakfast to embark on new adventures with her husband, Steve Randall, after 28 years with the BBC.

Following her husband Steve Randall's retirement after turning 50 last year, Carol Kirkwood , the beloved weather presenter , decided to leave BBC Breakfast after 28 years to embark on a new chapter in life. The decision wasn't easy, given her deep affection for the BBC and her job, but the desire to spend more time with her husband and explore the world, coupled with a poignant realization of life's fragility, ultimately guided her choice.

She reflected on the loss of Steve's sister, Jan, last year, a moment that underscored the importance of seizing the opportunities to enjoy life while health and time permit. Her departure, however, was not without its emotional weight, particularly the heartfelt goodbyes to colleagues and friends. \Carol's decision was met with an outpouring of support and affection, highlighting her popularity among both colleagues and viewers. She cherished the camaraderie with her fellow presenters, weather forecasters, and the dedicated behind-the-scenes teams. A significant drawback of her demanding schedule was the difficulty in socializing with friends on different shifts, a constraint that she now joyfully anticipates breaking. Furthermore, the relentless early mornings and the constant state of mild jet lag, from which she perpetually suffered, contributed to her decision, marking a welcome end to her rigorous routine. Her last day on April 1st was filled with tributes from past colleagues and special moments, including a visit to 10 Downing Street to meet Larry the cat and a poem read by Brian Cox. \Despite the challenges, Carol's departure was not driven by external pressures, a fact she emphasized, citing her desire to spend more time with her husband and embrace new experiences. With her signature positive outlook, she's now looking forward to a life filled with travel, family, and the simple pleasures of waking up at a normal hour. The couple's itinerary includes a trip to Italy, a destination she's always loved, with numerous other adventures in the planning stages. Her family and friends are overjoyed with her decision, eagerly anticipating the opportunity to share quality time together. Steve, having been supportive throughout, shares her enthusiasm for this new phase, marking a fresh start filled with exploration and togetherness. Carol's departure signifies not an end, but a beginning—a transition to a life rich with possibilities, new adventures, and treasured moments with loved ones





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Carol Kirkwood BBC Breakfast Retirement Weather Presenter Travel

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kompany's Youth Revolution at Bayern Munich Fuels Weißwurst Breakfast BonanzaVincent Kompany's promotion of homegrown talent has led to a surge in first-team debuts, resulting in frequent Weißwurst breakfasts for the training ground staff. This shift in focus has impacted the club's transfer decisions and created a new tradition.

Read more »

We’ve just found a fast food breakfast that’s 'even better' than McDonald’sUS fast food chain Popeyes is rolling out its breakfast menu nationwide in the UK with Cajun Chicken Patties and it'll rival McDonald's.

Read more »

Channel 4 scraps Great British Bake Off episode with Scott Mills after BBC sack presenterThe Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer will not air after former Radio 2 breakfast show host sacked by BBC over allegations of sexual offences.

Read more »

Carol McGiffin says Loose Women was 'brilliant' but it's 'not like that' nowPresenter Carol McGiffin was on the panel of the ITVs talk show for several years

Read more »

BBC Breakfast's Naga Munchetty sparks backlash as fans beg 'you have to stop'BBC Breakfast viewers were less than impressed with Naga Munchetty during her interview with Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey

Read more »

Monty Don's daily 'breakfast of gods' is just two ingredientsBBC Gardeners' World host Monty Don has revealed his favourite summer breakfast - and it's so easy to make.

Read more »