Carol Kirkwood Retires from BBC Breakfast: Embarking on a New Adventure with Her Husband

After 28 years with the BBC, weather presenter Carol Kirkwood retired to spend more time with her husband and explore the world. Her decision was met with tributes and affection from colleagues and the public.

Following her husband Steve's retirement last year, beloved BBC Breakfast weather presenter Carol Kirkwood decided to bid farewell to her 28-year career at the BBC. This pivotal decision, prompted by a desire for a new chapter with her husband and fueled by the realization of life's brevity, marks a significant shift for the popular presenter. The couple, now embracing a future filled with travel and shared experiences, is eager to explore the world together.

Carol's departure, a choice she made independently, was met with an outpouring of affection from colleagues, friends, and the public, reflecting the warmth and positivity she brought to the morning broadcasts.\The decision wasn't an easy one, given Carol's deep affection for her work, her colleagues, and the behind-the-scenes teams. She acknowledged the demanding schedule, including the early morning wake-up calls, as one aspect she wouldn't miss. Carol shared how the passing of Steve's sister brought into sharp focus the importance of cherishing every moment. The support she received from her bosses Adam Bullimore and Richard Frediani was a testament to the respect and appreciation she earned during her tenure. Her final broadcast was filled with heartfelt tributes from ex-colleagues, and even Larry the cat from 10 Downing Street extended his gratitude. This emotional farewell was a reflection of the impact Carol had on everyone she worked with. \Looking ahead, Carol and Steve are prioritizing travel, starting with a trip to Italy, a country Carol loves. Family and friends welcomed the news, anticipating more quality time together. Steve left the decision entirely up to Carol, supporting her every step of the way. The transition is about embracing flexibility, allowing her to connect with loved ones at their convenience. While she may still be waking up at her usual early hour, she cherishes the ability to simply roll over and go back to sleep, or give Steve a cuddle. The overwhelming response to her announcement showed how much she was appreciated, highlighting her sunny disposition that brightened every forecast. Now, with a wealth of experiences awaiting them, Carol and Steve embark on this exciting new stage of life, filled with travel, shared moments, and a celebration of their enduring love and companionship





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