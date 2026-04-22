Carol McGiffin Reveals She 'Needs' Another Facelift But Can't Afford It – And It Would 'Horrify' Husband

Former Loose Women host Carol McGiffin has admitted she's considering another facelift but is unable to afford the procedure and doesn't want to upset her husband, Mark Cassidy, with the post-operative recovery process. She also discussed their secret wedding and Mark's support during her cancer battle.

Television personality Carol McGiffin has openly discussed her desire for another facelift, but has firmly stated she won't be pursuing the procedure due to financial constraints and concern for her husband, Mark Cassidy 's, reaction.

The 66-year-old, known for her time on Loose Women, underwent a facelift in 2018, showcasing the results on the ITV daytime program. However, she now feels the effects of that initial surgery are diminishing, leading her to believe a second procedure would be beneficial. Despite this, the significant cost – ranging from £4,000 to £30,000 depending on the complexity and surgeon – makes it unattainable.

Furthermore, she revealed that Mark, 43, was deeply unsettled by her post-operative appearance following the first facelift, describing it as 'gruesome' due to the bruising and swelling. This memory contributes to her reluctance to subject him to that experience again. McGiffin shared these insights during an appearance on the Suddenly Single podcast, candidly admitting her dissatisfaction with her current appearance and the challenges of aging.

Beyond the cosmetic considerations, McGiffin touched upon the broader struggle many individuals face when confronting the natural changes that occur with age. She expressed a general dislike for her face, acknowledging that while she appears fine when laughing, she finds it unpleasant when in a less cheerful mood. She highlighted the substantial financial investment required to maintain a youthful appearance, suggesting that many people spend considerable sums on treatments.

The conversation also shifted to a past decision she and Mark made – their elopement to Bangkok in 2018. McGiffin admitted to feeling regret over upsetting family and friends by not involving them in their wedding plans, explaining that they had been together for ten years at that point and are now approaching their eighteenth anniversary. They deliberately kept the wedding a secret, even from Mark’s parents, informing them only six months later.

She emphasized that they didn't intend to make a big deal out of it, but understood the disappointment it caused. This decision, she explained, stemmed from their long-established relationship and a desire for a private ceremony. Carol McGiffin’s life has included significant health challenges and past relationships. She acknowledged the unwavering support Mark provided during her battle with stage 3 breast cancer in 2015, describing him as 'unbelievable' throughout the ordeal.

She recounted how Mark helped her cope with the hair loss associated with cancer treatment, even shaving her head himself. Prior to her relationship with Mark, McGiffin was married to radio and television presenter Chris Evans, a union that lasted from 1991 to 1998. The discussion provides a glimpse into McGiffin’s personal life, revealing her vulnerabilities, her appreciation for her current partner, and her honest assessment of the pressures and realities of aging in the public eye.

Her openness about the financial and emotional considerations surrounding cosmetic surgery offers a relatable perspective on a topic often shrouded in secrecy and unrealistic expectations. Ultimately, her decision to forgo another facelift reflects a pragmatic acceptance of aging and a prioritization of her husband’s feelings and their financial well-being





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Carol Mcgiffin Facelift Cosmetic Surgery Mark Cassidy Loose Women Celebrity News Elopement Breast Cancer

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