Carol Vorderman urges Makerfield women to reject Reform candidate over history of online misogyny

In a letter to over 6,000 female voters, Carol Vorderman highlights a series of offensive social‑media posts by Reform UK candidate Rob Kenyon, argues they show a pattern of abuse toward women, and warns that his party's plan to scrap the Equality Act could erase vital protections.

Carol Vorderman has taken a personal and direct approach to warning women in the Makerfield constituency about the record of Reform UK candidate Rob Kenyon .

In a letter that will be mailed to more than 6,000 female voters on Saturday, the former television presenter outlines a series of online comments made by Kenyon that she says reveal a consistent pattern of misogyny and harassment. She stresses that the issue is not a single indiscretion but a broader attitude that should influence how voters assess the candidate ahead of the by‑election.

Vorderman writes that she wants to speak "woman to woman" about how Kenyon thinks about women, because she believes his views matter to the community she is addressing. The letter lists several of Kenyon's historic social‑media posts that resurfaced after his selection as Reform's candidate.

Among the most graphic is a user's message to Vorderman stating, "My god, I would love to smell and lick your a******," to which Kenyon replied, "He's only saying what we're all thinking, Chris," adding laughing and thumbs‑up emojis. Vorderman explains that she included the exact wording in the letter so readers would understand the severity of the remarks, noting that Kenyon later tried to dismiss them as a joke.

She also cites other examples, such as dismissive comments about women's rugby players, a claim that women "can't drive" or referee football matches, and an admission, "I'm sexist, sorry but I am.

" Vorderman argues that these statements demonstrate a repeated willingness to belittle women, and she criticises Kenyon for deleting his account when the backlash began, describing him as "a little coward". Beyond the individual attacks, Vorderman uses the correspondence to condemn Reform UK's pledge to repeal the Equality Act. She reminds voters that the Act protects a range of characteristics, including sex, and warns that its removal could undo decades of progress on issues like pregnancy and maternity rights.

While Reform proposes a new "Workplace Fairness Act" that it claims will treat people as individuals rather than grouping them, the party has already suggested that the Equality Act has created division. Vorderman urges the women of Makerfield to recognise their own power in the upcoming vote, stating that they have the ability to decide whether someone with Kenyon's track record should represent them.

She acknowledges the personal toll of speaking out, noting that she receives daily abuse, yet she continues because she wants to protect other women and girls from similar online bullying. The letter concludes with a call for voters to consider both the candidate's past behaviour and the broader implications of Reform's policy agenda when casting their ballots





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Rob Kenyon Carol Vorderman Makerfield By‑Election Online Abuse Equality Act

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