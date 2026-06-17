Carole Middleton Shines in Recycled Dress at Royal Ascot Amid Royal Family Dynamics

Carole Middleton made a glamorous appearance at Royal Ascot, re-wearing a pink Catherine Walker coat dress from her daughter Pippa's wedding. Joined by daughter-in-law Alizee Thevenet, she was seen embracing Princess Anne and socializing with royals, highlighting her close ties to the monarchy. Meanwhile, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie's absence underscored their ongoing estrangement following their father Prince Andrew's scandal. The event also featured padel remarks by the Princess of Wales.

Carole Middleton made a striking entrance at Royal Ascot , joining her daughter-in-law Alizee Thevenet for the prestigious event. The 71-year-old matriarch chose a sophisticated blush pink coat dress by Catherine Walker, the same ensemble she first wore to her younger daughter Pippa Middleton's wedding in May 2017.

She accessorized with a matching hat and shoes from Emmy London, demonstrating a sustainable approach to fashion by re-wearing a beloved garment. Alizee Thevenet, wife of James Middleton, opted for a conservative floor-length white dress with delicate frill details, pairing it with a straw boater hat featuring green trim that echoed the dress's print. Her look was completed with green suede sandals from Longchamp and gold earrings by Sezane.

Carole's presence at the races underscored her integration into the royal family's inner circle, as she joined senior royals including King Charles and Queen Camilla within the Windsor Enclosure. This appearance followed her recent outing with Princess Anne at the Cheltenham Festival's Ladies Day, where she was seen sharing affectionate moments with various royals.

Notably, while Kate, the Princess of Wales, was absent, Carole seemed at ease among her daughter's in-laws, even sharing a warm embrace with Princess Anne-a rare public display of affection from the usually reserved royal. She also engaged in lively conversation with actor James Nesbitt and observed the action alongside Queen Camilla and broadcaster Clare Balding.

However, Carole's prominent role on the arm of Zara Tindall further highlighted the contrasting situation of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, who were notably absent from the event. The York sisters, daughters of Prince Andrew, have increasingly been sidelined from major royal occasions following their father's scandal and subsequent removal from public duties. Their last appearances at Cheltenham were in 2024 and 2025 respectively, and their absence from Ascot this year suggests a continued distancing from the core royal family.

Meanwhile, Zara Tindall appeared to rely on Carole's established royal connections and popularity. The day also saw other notable attendees, including Peter Phillips with his new wife Harriet Sperling, following their recent wedding in the Cotswolds. Mike and Zara Tindall were also present, enjoying the races together. Royal Ascot, a cornerstone of the British social calendar founded by Queen Anne in 1711, blends high-stakes horse racing with extravagant fashion.

The event is renowned for its strict dress codes in the Royal and Queen Anne Enclosures, where hats are mandatory, while the Windsor Enclosure maintains a more relaxed yet still elegant standard. This year, statement hats were a dominant trend among guests, who turned the racecourse into a showcase of vibrant prints and eye-catching accessories. The festival runs from Tuesday until Saturday, featuring premier races such as The Queen Anne Stakes and The King Charles III Stakes.

In separate news, the Princess of Wales recently revealed her enthusiasm for padel, a fast-growing racket sport. During a Buckingham Palace tea party with Prince William, she told guests from the Lawn Tennis Association that she loves the game for its sociability and multi-generational appeal. She admitted that while tennis remains her true passion, padel is a great leveller and that she often plays with her parents, Michael and Carole Middleton.

This insight offered a personal glimpse into the Princess's leisure pursuits amid her ongoing partial return to public duties after cancer treatment





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Royal Ascot Carole Middleton Alizee Thevenet Princess Of Wales Princess Anne Princesses Beatrice And Eugenie Prince Andrew Fashion Royal Family Zara Tindall Padel Cheltenham Festival

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