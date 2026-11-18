The Grade II-listed Caroline Cottage in Penrith is listed at £360,000 for cash buyers. This 200-year-old castellated property overlooks the Lake District.

Caroline Cottage, a distinctive Grade II-listed fortified residence in Penrith, Cumbria, is currently available for purchase at £360,000. This historic two-bedroom detached property is exclusively marketed to cash buyers by estate agents David Britton Estates. The listing price marks a significant reduction from the initial asking price of £450,000 set when the home first went on the market last year.

The 200-year-old Gothic Revival property sits on approximately one acre of land in the prestigious Beacon Edge area of Penrith. It offers sweeping views of the historic market town and the surrounding Lakeland fells in the Lake District National Park. The estate agents describe the location as unique, noting its proximity to the famous Beacon monument and local amenities.

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Historic Origins And Castle Features

Caroline Cottage was originally constructed in the 19th century by the Earl and Countess of Lonsdale. The couple named the ornamental keeper's lodge after their youngest daughter. During the 1820s, the Countess of Lonsdale expanded the structure by adding a tea room and a ballroom. These facilities were opened to the public, allowing residents of Penrith to host picnics and parties in the grounds.

The property is characterized by its striking castellated architecture, featuring crenellations across the roofline. The design reflects the Gothic Revival style often associated with architectural follies. This unique aesthetic distinguishes it from typical residential homes in the region, creating a fortress-like appearance that has remained largely intact over two centuries.

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Interior Layout And Renovation Needs

The interior of the property requires a comprehensive renovation to bring it back to modern living standards. The ground floor comprises a hallway that leads to a kitchen and an adjoining utility room. This level also includes a single bathroom, a sitting room, and a living room. Both reception rooms feature windows that overlook the extensive garden views.

Upstairs, the first floor contains two double bedrooms. The property also includes a garage and a separate store outbuilding situated on the grounds. The combination of the two reception areas and the two bedrooms provides a functional layout for future owners. The agents emphasize that this condition presents an opportunity for buyers to customize the interior completely.

Cash Only Requirement And Market Context

David Britton Estates has specified that viewings and purchases are restricted to cash buyers. This requirement likely reflects the nature of the property, which needs significant investment and may not qualify for standard mortgage lending due to its listed status and condition. The estate agency highlights the rarity of such a substantial freehold property coming to market in this specific location.

The asking price of £360,000 is notably lower than the cost of an average flat in London. Land Registry figures from September indicate that London flat prices remained high, with average prices recorded at £522,839 as of July. Despite a continuing downward trend in London property values, the average flat in the capital remains significantly more expensive than the Penrith cottage.

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Future Opportunities For Investors

The sale offers a rare chance to own a historically significant property in the Lake District. David Britton Estates describes the home as a spectacular opportunity for those seeking a full renovation project. The agency notes that properties with this level of architectural character and land size are uncommon.

Buyers who acquire the property will have the chance to put their own stamp on a home with commanding views of the town and lakes. The location provides easy access to walks up to the Beacon monument. The agency asserts that the amenities Penrith offers are only a short walk away, adding practical value to the historic residence.