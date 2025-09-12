Caroline Hirons' Skin Rocks Unveils 'The Amplifier' Essence: A Hydration Hero That Boosts Other Skincare Products

Skincare guru Caroline Hirons launches The Amplifier, a new essence from her brand Skin Rocks, designed to enhance the performance of other skincare products. The Amplifier is packed with active ingredients to boost your retinoids, vitamin C, antioxidants, and peptides for a noticeably brighter, healthier complexion.

Beyond simply hydrating, The Amplifier is enriched with key active ingredients renowned for enhancing the performance of other products, including retinoids, vitamin C, antioxidants, and peptides. \Targeting a range of skin concerns such as dehydration, dullness, fine lines, and wrinkles, The Amplifier is suitable for all skin types and is intended to be applied both morning and evening after cleansing and before serums and creams. Priced at £70 for a generous 100ml bottle, The Amplifier, like all Skin Rocks products, comes with clinical trial results backing its claims. The trials demonstrated a remarkable increase in elasticity by up to 95% after eight weeks and a 104% increase in immediate moisturization. Furthermore, the product showed improvements in skin firmness and the appearance of pores. Customer reviews on the Skin Rocks website and Space NK, where the product is also available, have been overwhelmingly positive.\One reviewer shared, 'From the very first use, my skin felt hydrated and comfortable, and I didn't experience any sensitivity throughout the trial. I've mainly been using The Amplifier as a hydrating toner, and I've found that my moisturizer absorbs beautifully on top of The Amplifier, leaving my skin feeling calm, nourished, and well-prepped.' Another enthusiastic customer exclaimed, 'She's done it again. Another beautifully stunning product added to the Skin Rocks range.'\High praise has also been directed towards its luxurious feel and noticeable results. Customer feedback highlights a visible improvement in skin brightness, hydration, and overall health, particularly in the neck and chest area. Several reviewers have expressed their intention to repurchase the product and have even requested a mini size.\If you're looking for a more budget-friendly hydrating essence, alternatives such as Haruharu Wonder Black Rice Probiotics Barrier Essence, £21, or Then I Met You The Giving Essence, £51, are worth considering. For a quick hydration boost, Curél Deep Moisture Spray, £19.50, one of Caroline's favorites, is an excellent option





