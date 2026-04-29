Caroline Stanbury Celebrates 50th Birthday in Bikini, Opens Up About Ozempic and Facelift

Real Housewives of Dubai star Caroline Stanbury showcased her figure on her 50th birthday, revealing her use of Ozempic and a recent facelift while discussing the impact on her relationship with husband Sergio Carrallo.

Caroline Stanbury , known for her candidness about utilizing cosmetic procedures and weight loss aids like Ozempic , recently celebrated her 50th birthday in striking fashion. The Real Housewives of Dubai star showcased a remarkably slender physique in a vibrant yellow bikini, sharing the moment with her husband, Sergio Carrallo , who is 31 years old.

The post, intended to playfully announce her milestone birthday to all hotel guests, quickly garnered attention for Stanbury’s youthful appearance. Carrallo enthusiastically praised his wife, expressing disbelief at her age and admiring her physique. This public display of confidence follows Stanbury’s earlier admission on her podcast, Uncut and Uncensored, regarding her use of Ozempic to manage her weight.

She openly discussed the challenges this presented within her relationship with Carrallo, specifically the difficulty in sharing meals due to her reduced appetite. Stanbury acknowledged the increasing difficulty of weight loss after the age of 40 and positioned Ozempic as a valuable tool for those who can access it, referencing Kate Moss’s famous quote about the prioritization of being thin. The couple detailed their efforts to find a balance in their eating habits, often resorting to fasting after larger meals.

However, they also revealed instances of conflict stemming from Carrallo’s enjoyment of shared, substantial meals versus Stanbury’s diminished appetite. Carrallo expressed his happiness in seeing Stanbury enjoy food with him, while Stanbury playfully rebuked his offering of pastries despite his desire for her to maintain a trim figure. Beyond Ozempic, Stanbury has also undergone more invasive procedures, including a $35,000 facelift in 2023. Interestingly, she revealed that Carrallo had actually pleaded with her not to have the surgery.

She explained that she felt compelled to pursue the facelift after reaching a limit with fillers. Stanbury’s journey with cosmetic enhancements highlights a broader conversation about societal pressures and the lengths individuals go to maintain a youthful appearance, particularly within the public eye. Her career in reality television, spanning over a decade, has provided a platform for her to openly discuss these choices and their impact on her personal life.

She initially gained recognition on Bravo’s Ladies of London in 2014, remaining a cast member until the show’s cancellation in 2017. She then transitioned to The Real Housewives of Dubai in 2022, appearing for two seasons before its cancellation in 2024. More recently, Stanbury participated in season four of Peacock’s The Traitors, and made a guest appearance on Hayu’s Real Housewives of London.

This consistent presence in reality television has allowed her to cultivate a dedicated following and engage in open dialogue about her life, including her experiences with aging and body image. Stanbury’s story resonates with a wider audience grappling with similar issues of aging and body image. Her willingness to discuss her use of Ozempic and cosmetic surgery, while not necessarily advocating for these choices, provides a level of transparency often absent in celebrity culture.

The dynamic with her husband, Sergio Carrallo, adds another layer to the narrative, illustrating the complexities of navigating differing perspectives on body image and lifestyle within a relationship. Carrallo’s genuine affection for Stanbury, coupled with his desire for her to enjoy food and life to the fullest, creates a compelling contrast to the pressures she feels to maintain a certain appearance.

The couple’s open communication about their disagreements, as highlighted in their podcast discussions, offers a relatable glimpse into the challenges of balancing individual desires with the expectations of a partner. Furthermore, Stanbury’s longevity in the reality television landscape demonstrates her ability to adapt and remain relevant, continually engaging her audience with her evolving personal story.

Her journey from socialite and entrepreneur to reality television personality has solidified her position as a cultural commentator on topics ranging from aging to relationships to the pursuit of beauty





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