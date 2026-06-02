Caroline Stanbury Divides Fans with Facelift Reveal

The 50-year-old reality TV star shared a before-and-after glimpse of her facelift on social media, sparking a debate among fans about cosmetic surgery and aging. Some praised her decision, while others criticized her for trying to look younger. Stanbury had the procedure done in November 2023 by Dr. Steve S. Kim at SK Plastic Surgery in Beverly Hills. She explained that she chose to have a facelift because she could no longer rely on fillers alone to maintain her youthful appearance. The 'Real Housewives Of Dubai' star has also been open about her weight loss journey using Ozempic.

Caroline Stanbury , a 50-year-old star of ' Real Housewives Of Dubai ', has sparked a social media debate after sharing a before-and-after glimpse of her facelift. The TV personality posted an Instagram reel showing herself from three years ago, at 47, before her facelift, and her current appearance at 50.

In the clip, Stanbury is seen smiling in a light blue dress, stating, 'This is me 3 years ago before my facelift...

' The reel then cuts to her now, looking younger and more radiant, as she says, 'I'm now 50 and look 20 years younger. ' Stanbury captioned the post, 'Best decision ever.





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Caroline Stanbury Facelift Real Housewives Of Dubai Cosmetic Surgery Aging Ozempic

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