Caroline Sunshine Considered for Trump White House Press Secretary

Former campaign aide Caroline Sunshine is emerging as a contender for White House press secretary amid reports of her turbulent past tenure with Donald Trump.

Former campaign aide Caroline Sunshine, 31, is under consideration to replace Katie Zacharia as White House press secretary, according to a source close to President Donald Trump. The potential appointment follows her outspoken criticism of the president's war in Iran and her recent public call for chief of staff Susie Wiles to resign during a late‑night Fox News interview.

Sunshine's Turbulent History With Trump

During the 2024 campaign, Sunshine reportedly broke down in tears at least twice, once in the President's office and again in a bathroom. Colleagues recounted that she locked herself inside her office on several occasions and sometimes stayed there with her boyfriend, Jack Advent. While under these circumstances, Sunshine was not invited to join the White House team when Trump won re‑election.

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One former staffer described her behavior as "walk[ing] around the office with mascara running down her face" and suggested that a serious personal issue may have been affecting her performance. Other insiders said Sunshine had been unable to discuss the problem with anyone in the team, leading to uncertainty about her mental state during critical moments of the campaign.

Bill Pulte Lobbies For Sunshine's Appointment

Bill Pulte, director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency and a powerful Trump aide, reportedly pushed Sunshine's name to the president over dinner at Mar‑a‑Lago on the weekend preceding the statement. Pulte presented her as a "good TV person" who has recently improved her public image, according to a source. The dinner also brought together Sunshine's advocate, Stephen Miller, the newly appointed chief of staff replacing Susie Wiles, and other senior advisors.

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Trump's reaction was typically cautious; when Pulte suggested Sunshine, the president remarked that she "does a good job on TV, but she says bad things about me." Miller shot back that Sunshine has "been doing good on TV recently," a comment that appeared to satisfy the president's need for reassurance about her public performance.

Impact on the White House and Upcoming Changes

Should Sunshine be appointed, the White House would see a shift in its communications team following a short five‑day stint by her predecessor, Katie Zacharia. The new hire would need to navigate a complex landscape of internal politics, especially after the resignation of chief of staff Susie Wiles. Sunshine's public criticism of Trump's Iran policy could also influence the administration's messaging strategy.

According to the source, the White House is currently under "open lobbying" at Mar‑a‑Lago, with intermediaries attempting to secure positions for candidates like Sunshine. The next steps for the administration will involve a formal vetting process and possible interview with the president and senior staff, the source added. The deadline for a final decision has not been disclosed but is expected to occur within the next few weeks, as the administration seeks to fill the press secretary vacancy before the next medium‑term congressional elections.