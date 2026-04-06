Carolyn Bessette's Disdain for Gwyneth Paltrow: A Nineties Fashion Feud Revisited

A look at the contrasting lives of Carolyn Bessette and Gwyneth Paltrow, highlighting their connection to Calvin Klein, their differing paths to success, and the recent resurgence of their stories in media.

Carolyn Bessette and Gwyneth Paltrow , two icons of nineties minimalism, shared a similar aesthetic – both beautiful, blonde, and 5ft 9in tall. However, the Calvin Klein publicist, and future bride of John F. Kennedy Jr., reportedly held a less than favorable view of Paltrow. The actress, a VIP client of the fashion house long before her Oscar win for Shakespeare in Love, enjoyed significant favor from Calvin Klein himself.

Klein, now 83, was known to host parties in Paltrow's honor, provide her with his helicopter for transportation, and ensure her presence at the front row of his fashion shows worldwide. This preferential treatment was confirmed by former Calvin Klein staffer Kara Mendelsohn, who revealed that Paltrow was literally 'helicoptered in' to attend a 1998 runway show. Amy Odell's biography, Gwyneth: The Biography, published last July, details this dynamic, resurfaced recently in the wake of the TV drama Love Story. The book notes that Bessette, according to one source, was irked by Paltrow, making critical remarks about her when pictures of the actress appeared in the media, viewing her as 'little miss perfect.' \Unlike Paltrow, Bessette's path to success differed significantly. She graduated from Boston University and lacked the famous family connections that helped propel Paltrow's career. Bessette climbed the ranks at Calvin Klein, starting as a salesgirl in 1988 and eventually becoming the director of publicity and then director of show productions, earning a six-figure salary. She left the brand in spring 1996 due to intense paparazzi harassment. Shortly after, she married John F. Kennedy Jr., but tragically, their marriage ended in 1999 with their untimely deaths in a plane crash. Meanwhile, Paltrow's influence continues, with her daughter, Apple Martin, inheriting her extensive collection of vintage Calvin Klein pieces. Martin, now a Vanderbilt University student, has even been seen wearing a backless Calvin Klein dress similar to one her mother wore to the Emma premiere in 1996. The contrast between the two women extends beyond their professional lives. While Paltrow's second husband, Brad Falchuk, is a producing partner of Ryan Murphy, he wasn't involved in the recent miniseries Love Story, which became FX's most-watched limited series ever on Hulu/Disney+. \Love Story, a fictionalized nine-episode drama based on Elizabeth Beller's 2024 book, has garnered critical acclaim. The show features a cast including Sarah Pidgeon, Paul Anthony Kelly, and Grace Gummer, receiving an 81 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. In the present, Paltrow continues to be a prominent figure in the entertainment industry. She recently signed on to executive produce and star in an adaptation of Belle Burden's new bestseller, Strangers: A Memoir of Marriage, set to stream on Netflix. The story showcases the different paths these two women took and how they were both connected and contrasted by the influence of Calvin Klein, fame, and relationships. It highlights the lasting impact of their styles and lives, especially in the context of the nineties, as well as the ongoing influence of the designer Calvin Klein. Bessette's life and her relationship with Kennedy Jr., and Paltrow's continuing success, highlight a dichotomy of personalities and experiences





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Carolyn Bessette's Disdain for Gwyneth Paltrow Revealed Amidst Love Story SuccessNew details emerge about the alleged rivalry between Carolyn Bessette and Gwyneth Paltrow during their shared connection to Calvin Klein, sparked by the success of the TV drama Love Story. Bessette reportedly held negative views of Paltrow, while Paltrow continues to wear and pass down her iconic vintage Calvin Klein pieces.

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