Carolyn Bessette vs. Jackie Kennedy: A Tale of Two Women and the Illusion of Similarity

This article challenges the popular narrative that equates Carolyn Bessette and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. It explores the differences between the two women, highlighting their distinct backgrounds, intellectual pursuits, and approaches to life, and the impact of the media's romanticization of both women's lives.

The latest reinterpretation of a Kennedy wife inevitably draws comparisons to the iconic Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis , highlighting the enduring allure of the Kennedy mystique. While the media often portrays Carolyn Bessette as a modern-day Jackie O, the reality is far more complex, exposing a significant difference in their personalities and life philosophies.

The pervasive nostalgia for the 1990s, particularly the pre-digital era of fashion, celebrity, and tabloid culture, fuels this romanticized view, presenting Carolyn and John F Kennedy Jr as a contemporary fairy tale, echoing the allure of the Kennedy dynasty. This narrative, however, is a simplification, overlooking the stark contrasts between the two women. The fascination surrounding Carolyn Bessette is undeniable, especially in the wake of Hollywood productions that romanticize her life and relationship. But the media's insistence on equating her with Jackie O minimizes the unique qualities and experiences that shaped each woman's life. \The media's depiction of Carolyn and Jackie, as twin souls, simplifies their individual experiences and complexities. One pivotal example of this framing can be seen in the cover of New York Magazine from October 7, 1996 which featured the headline 'Meet the Mrs'. The cover photo showed Carolyn looking directly at the camera, with John Jr in profile leaning in towards her ear. The subhead posed the question, 'What does John Kennedy Jr see in Carolyn Bessette? What she wants him to see: A woman who is bright, beautiful, and ambitious — like his mother.' The article 'Instant Princess' published weeks after their secret wedding explored how Bessette, a non-celebrity had integrated herself into John's world and become The One. The article paints Bessette as a 'Rules Girl' embodying the spirit of the 90s. While Carolyn seemed to embody these traits, Jackie could not be more different. The media's portrayal often overlooks the profound differences between these women. The romanticized view of Carolyn as the heir to Jackie O's legacy is, ultimately, a fairy tale. The focus on superficial similarities, such as style and beauty, obscures the significant differences in their intellect, ambitions, and approaches to life. The article 'Instant Princess' posited that Bessette was that most '90s of women. \Jackie and Carolyn shared a few similarities but the contrast is evident in their backgrounds, intellectual pursuits, and aspirations. Jackie, at a young age, won Vogue's Prix de Paris essay contest, showcasing her intellectual curiosity and dedication to learning. She dedicated her life to writing, ideas, and culture. Carolyn, by contrast, had a more different background. She graduated Boston University, appeared in a 'Girls of B.U.' calendar, and worked in nightclubs. Jackie's life was defined by intellectual exploration, cultural engagement, and a deep appreciation for the arts and history. She was well-traveled, well-read, and pursued journalism, dedicating her life to words and ideas. Conversely, Carolyn's life revolved around a different set of priorities, focusing on fashion and a more surface-level approach to life. The two women shared superficial traits like difficult fathers, the determination to marry important men, style, and star power, but their core values and intellectual pursuits diverged significantly. The superficial similarities, such as a similar fashion sense or the allure of marrying into the Kennedy family, often overshadow the fundamental differences between them. Jackie's intellectual pursuits and dedication to cultural enrichment stand in stark contrast to Carolyn's more contemporary values. This makes the claim that they were twin souls an oversimplification. Ultimately, the media's desire to draw parallels between the two women reflects a broader fascination with the Kennedy legacy, often romanticizing events and individuals in ways that obscure the complexities of their lives and experiences





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Carolyn Bessette Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis John F. Kennedy Jr. Kennedy Family Celebrity Culture

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