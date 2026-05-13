Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox, United's chief executive and director of football, have decided to appoint former midfielder Carrick, 44, as head coach after assessing other candidates. He has been viewed as a frontrunner for the position since securing Premier League safety as a caretaker after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's dismissal in 2021.

Former United midfielder Carrick , 44, has been viewed as a frontrunner for the job since securing Premier League safety during a successful period as caretaker head coach .

The decision to appoint his successor was initially intended to be delayed until the end of the season, and a shortlist of candidates, including Germany boss Thomas Tuchel and PSG manager Luis Enrique, was being considered. However, Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox, United's chief executive and director of football respectively, have decided to go with Carrick, who is understood to be the right man for the job and will inform Ratcliffe of their decision this week.

Ratcliffe's approval is required for any appointment to become official, and formal talks will start with Carrick before his future is confirmed. Carrick's appointment would propel the former England international to a managerial role at the age of 44, and he has shown impressive tactical acumen and steadied the club after a shaky start under former interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The new United boss will have to navigate the football aspect while also dealing with the club's ongoing processes towards youth development, which has been a crucial factor in Carrick's rise within United's management ranks





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Carrick United Head Coach Appointed Assessed Shortlisted Replacement Interim

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